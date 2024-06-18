Revolutionize Space Management with Milesight VS Series Occupancy & People Counting Solutions

XIAMEN, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where data-driven decision-making is pivotal, understanding and optimizing the use of spaces has become a critical need for businesses, institutions, and public spaces. Milesight's VS Series Occupancy & People Counting sensors stand at the forefront of this revolution, offering sophisticated, reliable, and precise solutions to monitor and manage people flow and space utilization.

What Are Milesight's VS Series Sensors?

Milesight's VS Series encompasses a range of advanced sensors specifically designed to accurately count people and monitor occupancy levels in real-time. These sensors leverage cutting-edge AI algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to provide high accuracy and reliable data, catering to diverse environments such as offices, retail spaces, transportation hubs, and educational institutions.

Key Features and Benefits:

Heat Map

Visualize movement trends with heat maps.

Group Counting

Realizes group counting to gain deeper insights into customers' behaviors and shopping preferences.

Multi-Device Stitching

Smoothly fuse multiple sensors to extend the covering area.

Staff Detection

Identify Staff by reflective strip or staff lanyard.

Adults/Children Differentiation

Differentiate adults and children by height setting.

Applications Across Industries:

Corporate Offices

Retail and Shopping Malls

Transportation Hubs

Success Stories

1000+ People Counting Sensors Improve Business in 700+ Retail Stores in Europe

The Milesight AI ToF People Counting Sensor VS133 has been successfully deployed in over 700 retail stores across Europe, with more than 1,000 devices installed. This project caters to a wide range of industries, including clothing, retail, jewelry, cosmetics, and more. Leading retail brands such as JOTT, Herno, Hawkers, and many others have benefited from this solution, achieving efficient operations and enhancing their overall performance.

Product Highlights

VS135 Ultra ToF People Counter

VS351 Mini Al Thermopile People Counter

VS360 IR Breakbeam People Counter

VS133 Al ToF People Counting Sensor

VS350 Passage People Counter

VS330 Cubicle Occupancy Sensor

VS121 Al Workplace Occupancy Sensor

VS34x Desk & Seat Occupancy Sensor

Milesight's VS Series Occupancy & People Counting sensors are revolutionizing how spaces are managed. By providing precise, real-time data, these sensors enable better decision-making, enhanced safety, and improved efficiency. Whether you are looking to optimize a small office or manage a large public space, Milesight's VS Series offers the tools you need to succeed.

