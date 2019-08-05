Revolutionize the Workforce, Customer Engagement and Strategies at Frost & Sullivan's North American Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent change is sweeping across industries and disrupting internal environments, making now the perfect time to embrace organizational change and usher in the elements that make up the future of business—new adaptive structures, transformational workforces, and agile processes. Frost & Sullivan's premier Growth, Innovation and Leadership event will provide businesses looking to lead the way with insight to fuel sustainable top-line revenue growth, create customer value and develop long-term competitive advantage. The annual summit will be hosted September 15 to 18, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

For further information about the agenda and to register for Growth, Innovation and Leadership 2019: North America, please click here: http://frost.ly/gil19

"This event will provide you with the tools to be the force in upending 'business as usual,' while also equipping you with new capabilities to make better business decisions. In short, future-proofing your company and career," said Joe Fristensky, Senior Partner and President of Americas, at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan visionaries and other external thought leaders from an expansive range of industries, including automotive, information & communication technologies, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and energy, will identify how to revolutionize the workforce and discuss customer engagement and outdated strategies during roundtables, fireside chats and executive insight sessions. The dynamic speaker roster features:

Lou Von Thaer , President and CEO, Battelle

, President and CEO, Battelle Cate Gutowski , Worldwide Head of Sales Enablement, Amazon Web Services

, Worldwide Head of Sales Enablement, Amazon Web Services Michael O. Cooper , Founder, Innovations + Influencers

, Founder, Innovations + Influencers Deb Zell , Director of Customer and User Experience, Dell EMC

, Director of Customer and User Experience, Dell EMC Krishna Srinivasan , Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan

, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan Dr. Suraj Kapa , Director, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Innovation, Mayo Clinic

, Director, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Innovation, Mayo Clinic Ron Baker , Director of Geospatial Content & Analytics, Smarter Cities Strategist, IBM

, Director of Geospatial Content & Analytics, Smarter Cities Strategist, IBM Chris McLaughlin , Head of Strategy, Cloud Artificial Intelligence, Google Cloud

, Head of Strategy, Cloud Artificial Intelligence, Google Cloud Richard Sear , Partner & Senior Vice President, Visionary Innovation, Frost & Sullivan

, Partner & Senior Vice President, Visionary Innovation, Frost & Sullivan Chris Spanton , Principal Architect–Blockchain, T-Mobile

, Principal Architect–Blockchain, T-Mobile Kevin Ilcisin , Vice President of Corporate Strategy, National Instruments

, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, National Instruments Su Le , Managing Director, IoT Incubation Services, Cisco

Participants will partake in interactive sessions that capture the power of the collective wisdom in the room, as well as offer engaging exercises to spark strategic ideas on the following key topics:

Recruiting, Engaging, and Retaining a Workforce for the Future

Creating and Monetizing Next-Gen Business Models Around Data

Integrating Artificial Intelligence Into Your Growth Plan

Smart Cities: Value Creation in the Transition to Urbanization

Mapping the Customer Journey and Experience

Leveraging Cross-Enterprise Collaboration to Capitalize on Connectivity and Confluence

Increasing Operational Efficiency and Excellence in Innovation

Join us and be a part of what makes Growth, Innovation and Leadership a powerhouse of ideas and meaningful connections: Its participants!

If you would like to discuss attending, participating in or sponsoring the event, please email: Matthew.McSweegan@frost.com and join the conversation #FrostGIL.

