Revolutionize Your Academic Journey: dabbL's AI-Driven Platform for Smarter High School and College Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dabbL, an innovative AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize academic planning for high school and college students, is now launching to empower students, counselors and parents worldwide.

The college admissions process is tougher than ever for students, compounded by overburdened high school counselors who manage over 400 students each. Independent counselors are costly, often exceeding $10,000, putting them out of reach for most families. With fierce competition for "impacted" majors and limited guidance, finding the right college and major fit has become critical. dabbL offers a breakthrough solution: a mobile app that uses generative AI to match students with careers and colleges based on their profiles. As students engage with the app, dabbL continuously refines suggestions, offering tailored, evolving guidance at an accessible level.

"We believe that every student has the potential to succeed, and dabbL is here to ensure that potential is fully realized," says Madhu Vohra, co-founder and CEO of dabbL. "Our AI-driven platform is designed to give students the edge they need to navigate their academic paths with confidence and purpose, while also allowing them to dabble in career possibilities that may spark new interests."

dabbL's cutting-edge technology uses college admissions data to enable contextual RAG, which combined with the student's corpus and the state of the art LLMs generate personalized recommendations for education and career paths that unlock a student's full potential. Some of the key features of dabbL include:

College and career matching: With dabbL, students can "dabble" in exploring various careers, using AI assessments that evaluate their strengths and interests. The platform provides tailored career and major recommendations, encouraging students to experiment with different career options and discover paths that best align with their passions and skills.

College Application Support and Optimization Essay Review: An intuitive tool for students to submit essays and receive AI-backed feedback that helps elevate their writing, making their application stand out. Letter of recommendation generation: With hundreds of letters to write, help your counselor get to know you better and get access to details that will help your letters of recommendation stand out and it saves them time too!

Interactive student networking: dabbL is the only student college App that enables student networking that allows you to find and follow your friends' educational journey, chat with student mentors from the colleges you like and stay connected with other students. The App also delivers the latest college news to help you stay up-to-date.

"AI doesn't have the biases that humans might carry, whether those are conscious or unconscious," said Madhu Vohra, co-founder and CEO of dabbL. "That means students get a fair, unbiased assessment and guidance based purely on their individual strengths, interests, and goals. They can explore opportunities with confidence, knowing the advice is data-driven and impartial."

dabbL aims to revolutionize the educational experience by equipping students and their families with unprecedented insights, resources, and tools that simplify the often overwhelming college planning process. As a revolutionary tool for students and parents alike, dabbL simplifies the journey to academic and career success.

dabbL is an AI-powered educational platform created to help students worldwide make smarter, data-driven decisions about their academic journeys. By providing personalized insights and resources, dabbL empowers students to succeed both in high school and beyond, giving them the chance to "dabble" in potential careers and educational opportunities.

