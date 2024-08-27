ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crock-Pot® brand, a trusted name in slow cooking for over five decades, is once again changing the cooking game by unveiling its newest slow cooker innovation, the Crock-Pot® brand MultiMeal Multicooker. This groundbreaking multicooker features dual temperature control, allowing you to whip up two separate dishes at the same time, with each one cooked to perfection. Starting today, the Crock-Pot® MultiMeal is available online at Amazon and Sam's Club and in store at Meijer.

Revolutionize Your Kitchen with the Crock-Pot® Brand’s NEW Dual-Temp MultiMeal Multicooker

The revolutionary MultiMeal replaces over 30 kitchen tools and small kitchen appliances, thanks to its five versatile cooking functions including slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm and bake feature on select models, and dual pot cooking control. Featuring two 3.7-quart non-stick, metal with ceramic coating pots, the MultiMeal can effortlessly feed families and larger groups by preparing a complete meal, including both side and entrée, for 8+ people without you having to break a sweat. And to make sure mealtime is as mindless as possible, the MultiMeal features an intelligent DualSync Technology timer to ensure both dishes are ready at the same time, regardless of the cooking start time.

"The Crock-Pot brand has been a pioneer in the slow cooking category for decades, and through each product innovation, we strive to make mealtime as convenient and enjoyable as possible," says Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen. "The new MultiMeal makes it easier than ever to prepare multiple dishes at the same time, and we're thrilled to give new and loyal Crock-Pot brand fans alike this innovative tool to simplify mealtime routines."

The Crock-Pot® MultiMeal is ideal for busy families, meal preppers, and anyone looking to simplify their cooking routine while simultaneously adding more variety to their meals. Imagine preparing a hearty stew in one pot while steaming vegetables in the other, all in one appliance. Whether hosting a dinner party or just needing a convenient way to get dinner on the table after a long day, MultiMeal makes it easy to cook healthy, balanced meals without the hassle of juggling multiple pots and pans.

For over fifty years, the Crock-Pot® brand has been at the heart of countless gatherings and cookouts, offering a portfolio of slow cooker solutions that make homemade meals simple, delicious, and fun. The new MultiMeal continues this tradition by adding unprecedented versatility and convenience to the home kitchen. As your go-to brand for slow cooking and more, the Crock-Pot® brand continues to innovate with its slow cookers, on-the-go options and now multicookers.

Starting today, order your Crock-Pot® MultiMeal at select retailers including Amazon.com. For more information on the Crock-Pot® brand, please visit www.Crock-pot.com.

