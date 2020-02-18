Revolutionizing and Redesigning the Way Women Wear Swimwear - Vidal Swim Launches Vibrant Summer Collection on New E-Commerce Site

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidal Swimwear (https://vidalswim.com/) announced it had officially introduced its innovative and unique swimwear line with a brand-new e-commerce site. The collection is set to excite and galvanize a whole new swimwear industry, using inventive swimwear accessories that pairs sleek, body-hugging swimsuits with an entire array of patterned and colored fabric bracelets, arm cuffs, anklets, collars and other accents. All accessories can be swapped out and shared between pieces, guaranteeing a new look each and every time.

Accessory and swimsuit Holographic Collection VIDAL Swim Revolutionizing Swimwear

"Women's swimwear really hasn't changed all that much over time: it's a one or two piece, then done," said designer and owner Michael Vidal. "No one has ever introduced an all-over swimsuit fashion look, from head to toe. We think women should be able to accentuate their individuality, let it shine forth. Our collection allows women to use fun, interchangeable accessories that can indicate tone, mood, flavor or tastes – whatever they wish to communicate at any given time. Basically, we've created a new, stylistic language in swimwear. And it's sleek and graceful, with plenty of attitude. This collection represents a whole new way to approach swimwear."

With Vidal Swim, buyers can take one suit and created unlimited looks that represent personality and mood, both in and out of the water. Designs are wide and varied, representing a whole geography of watery paradises, from St. Tropez and Ibiza, to South Beach and the golden coasts of California. The Vidal Swim swimwear line currently includes the Holographic, Metallic, Prowl and Watercolor collections – gorgeous swimwear with all the accessories needed to mix and match.

"Just as jewelry or a scarf compliments an outfit, accessories transform a simple garment into a statement," said Vidal. "Accessorizing becomes a form of communication between the garment's wearer and the world, a way to interact with both one's environment and those in the environment. Vidal Swim finally brings those same design elements to complete an all-over swim fashion look. You wouldn't wear just a dress to a party without accessorizing. So why wear a swimsuit without accessories?"

The full line of Vidal Swim swimwear is currently available online now.

About Vidal Swim

Vidal Swim is dedicated to shaking up and revolutionizing the women's swimwear industry by creating unique swim accessories that completely reimagine the way swimwear is worn. Intended to make women feel extraordinary, on the beach or by the pool, Vidal Swim offers a comprehensive line of swimwear and accessories that are stylish, elegant and versatile, providing women with dozens of different options and looks. Check out the exciting evolution in women's swimwear at: www.VidalSwim.com.

