Revolutionizing B2B Advertising, Demandbase Launches the First-Ever B2B-Specific Connected TV Solution

The Smarter GTM™ Company Also Unveils the Inaugural 'State of B2B Advertising' Report and Introduces its Piper DSP

SAN FRANCISCO , July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that uses AI to help B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today launches the first-ever Connected TV (CTV) advertising solution tailored specifically for B2B advertisers, using its proprietary Piper B2B DSP. Piper's ability to precisely target accounts and buying groups that are showing intent is unique in the industry. Combining that precision with its unparalleled granular reporting will be a first in the increasingly popular CTV advertising market, which until now has been focused primarily on B2C.

As noted in the new ' State of B2B Advertising ' report, CTV has firmly established itself as an important B2B advertising channel for 2023 and beyond, driven by its capacity to broadcast video advertisements during television shows and movies on a wide variety of platforms like Hulu, Pluto, and Tubi. Remarkably, access to CTV devices surged from 82% of US households in 2021 to over 90% in 2023. CTV platforms boast high engagement levels, with viewers consuming content actively selected by them, leading to superior ad viewability and completion rates. In addition, CTV's unique blend of sight, sound, and motion enhances the ad recall across other channels, such as display, paid social, and paid search, when used in combination, thereby boosting the overall impact of advertising campaigns. Of note, 66% of CTV advertisers have not previously used traditional TV advertising, mainly due to concerns over pricing and targeting precision — factors that CTV effectively addresses.

"CTV represents an exciting, rapidly expanding advertising landscape that's seen remarkable growth over the last few years," said Gareth Noonan , general manager, advertising at Demandbase. "With the Demandbase Piper B2B DSP, we're empowering companies to harness this potential in a way that's both effective and efficient. We're thrilled to serve our customers with a dynamic tool to enhance their GTM strategies and elevate sales performance."

Demandbase's Piper B2B DSP, named for influencing Pipeline and Revenue, has the unique ability to:

Target the right audience with a pertinent B2B message, powered by Demandbase's account identification capabilities. This results in minimal waste of the advertising budget across ad channels, including Demandbase's new connected TV offering, a feat impossible with linear or traditional TV.

Plan and execute automated advertising campaigns based on a complete spectrum of data, ranging from account engagement levels to buyer intent and journey stage.

Track campaign performance at both the account and individual levels with unparalleled granularity.

"We're excited to bring CTV into our targeted B2B advertising programs," said Steven Mendes, director of brand & acquisition marketing at Cambia Health Solutions. "We're always looking to identify new ways to engage our audiences that are most aligned to their media consumption habits, preferences and lifestyles. Expanding into CTV will help us maximize our brand reach potential and give us the opportunity to showcase our brand in a whole new context."

Demandbase has also released its new ' State of B2B Advertising ' Report. The report unveils current market trends in B2B advertising, predicts the rise of bots and invalid traffic, discusses the deprecation of cookies on Chrome, and provides actionable recommendations for 2023 and 2024. Highlights include:

Analysis of over 500 million web sessions in 2022, including looking at which traffic sources bring the highest (and lowest) amount of account-based traffic

The importance of modern B2B measurement

Predictions for future B2B advertising trends and how companies should be preparing for them now

The entire report is available to read here .

To learn more about Demandbase CTV advertising, enabled by the Piper B2B DSP, visit https://www.demandbase.com/products/advertising/ctv/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data to create what we call Account Intelligence. Better data makes better AI. That's Smarter GTM™.

