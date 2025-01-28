Revolutionizing Baking: Ooni Unveils the Ultimate Stand Mixer for Home Chefs

The Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer brings commercial-grade mixing technology to the home kitchen

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ooni Pizza Ovens, the creator and leader of the home pizza oven market, is once again revolutionizing home cooking with the launch of the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer.

Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer

Available for purchase in April 2025, the Halo Pro combines Ooni's commitment to quality and innovative design to bring revolutionary spiral mixing technology to the home. The Halo Pro enables home chefs and bakers to create everything from restaurant-quality pizza dough to fresh sourdough loaves, big batches of chocolate chip cookies and birthday cakes for those special occasions.

What sets the Halo Pro apart is its revolutionary spiral mixing technology. Until now, spiral mixers have only been found in professional kitchens, bakeries and pizzerias. Home kitchen stand mixers have been dominated by brands with traditional planetary mixers, which are not optimal at mixing bread doughs. Professionals looking for higher quality dough have chosen spiral mixers instead, as the innovative engineering enables the hook and bowl to revolve simultaneously around a breaker bar, creating a dual-action kneading system. Crucially, this creates stronger gluten strands, and independent third party experts determined that the Halo Pro achieves better dough compared to a planetary at-home mixer.

"Ooni has always been about pushing the boundaries of what's possible cooking at home," said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO at Ooni. "We changed how people made pizza at home forever when we created the first Ooni pizza oven in 2012, and now we're bringing that same innovative spirit and high standards to change the game with stand mixers in your kitchen."

The Halo Pro blends incredible precision with huge capacity. An intuitive digital interface allows users to finely adjust between 58 different mixing speeds for unmatched control at a simple turn of a dial, and set a timer to automatically stop. The removable 7.3 quart bowl can handle up to 11 pounds of dough at a time – enough for 20 pizzas or six loaves of bread. In addition to a Spiral Dough Hook and patent-pending Removable Breaker Bar, the Halo Pro includes a Geared Whisk and a Flexible Beater to deliver the versatility that a home user desires for everything from whipping delicate meringues to mixing cake batters with ease.

Darina Garland, Co-Founder and Co-CEO added, "We have learned so much from our global Ooni Community of customers over the past 12 years. We know they care about making truly great dough, and we are so excited to share the Halo Pro with them. Our new mixer will really help everyone level up their dough and baking, and we can't wait to see folks sharing their epic bakes and pizzas with their friends and family at home. That is the heart of what Ooni is all about."

The Halo Pro's modern, minimalist look seamlessly integrates into any kitchen décor, ensuring it is as visually appealing as it is functional. This combination of performance and design cements the Halo Pro as a must-have for bakers.

Beginning April 8, 2025, The Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer will be available for purchase in two colors – Polar White and Charcoal Grey – retailing at $799.00 at Ooni.com. Sign up now to be among the first notified when it's available to buy: www.ooni.com/pages/explore-halo-pro-spiral-dough-mixer.

About Ooni

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Known for bringing pizza ovens to backyards all over the world, Ooni is a trailblazing company that creates products to elevate the joy of being together.

Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds, ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and heating up to 950 ˚F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza. Beyond pizza, Ooni's ovens are capable of searing steaks to perfection, baking bread, roasting vegetables and so much more.

In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive range of must-have accessories and carefully curated ingredients for pizza cooks, all available on ooni.com.

There is only one planet to make pizza on, and Ooni believes they have a responsibility to protect and restore it. Ooni's annual Impact Report gives a detailed summary of their key focus areas, the progress they've made, and lays out what's to come.

In 2022 Ooni became a Certified B Corp™. After undertaking a rigorous assessment and verification process, Ooni has joined a community of like-minded companies and leaders using business as a force for good.

To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni.com.

