Revolutionizing Camping: Campground Views' Innovative Solution Makes Booking Campsites a Breeze

LARAMIE, Wyo., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping enthusiasts rejoice as Campground Views, a trailblazing technology company, addresses a longstanding challenge faced by campers worldwide. Finding, assessing, and booking the perfect campsite has never been easier thanks to their groundbreaking solution.

The Problem: Camping's enduring popularity, bolstered by the post-COVID travel boom and the allure of affordable, adventurous getaways, has created a conundrum for campers. The struggle to locate, visualize, and secure campsites has persisted as a major obstacle in the camping experience.

Virtual Tour on Mobile Phone Camper on the open road

Innovative Solution: Campground Views has unveiled a game-changing technology—Campground Virtual Tours. Think Google Streetview, but for campgrounds, this revolutionary tool employs immersive 360-degree videos to offer campers an unprecedented visual experience. Users can virtually explore campgrounds, assessing everything from the arrangement of trees and obstacles to accessibility. With an augmented data layer, campers receive real-time site information, ensuring they can book their ideal spot effortlessly.

Remarkable Progress: Since its inception during the height of the COVID pandemic, Campground Views has rapidly expanded its Campground Virtual Tour library. What began with 143 campgrounds has grown into an impressive collection of over 1,800 campgrounds, RV parks, RV resorts, and glamping destinations across the United States and Canada. This extensive library encompasses State Parks, County Parks, Forest Service sites, National Parks, and even private parks such as KOA locations. In conjunction with an existing database of over 16,000 campgrounds and RV parks, Campground Views is leading the charge in revolutionizing the camping industry.

"Campground Views is more than just a tool; it's a game-changer for campers," says Mark Koep, CEO of Campground Views. "We're excited to empower campers with the ability to see, experience, and book their dream campsites like never before."

Campground Views is setting the stage for a new era of camping convenience, making the great outdoors more accessible than ever. For more information and to explore Campground Virtual Tours, visit https://www.campgroundviews.com/best-camping-tool-ever/ .

For media inquiries, please contact: Mark Koep, [email protected], 805-341-3828

About Campground Views: Campground Views is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing the camping experience. Their Campground Virtual Tours provide campers with immersive 360-degree videos and real-time data, making it easier than ever to find and book the perfect campsite. With an extensive library of campgrounds and RV parks, Campground Views is Inspiring Camping Adventures. Access the Campground Virtual Tours on the web at www.campgroundviews.com or via the native apps on the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

SOURCE Campground Views, LLC