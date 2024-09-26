Revolutionizing Cat Care: LoftyLoo™--The First-Ever ADA-Accessible Raised Litter Box--Transforms Lives of Mobility-Challenged Pet Owners

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 46.5 million U.S. households owning at least one cat, the health and well-being of cat owners are often overlooked. Millions of Americans live with chronic pain or rely on mobility aids: nearly 54 million suffer from arthritis, over 20 million endure chronic pain, and around 3.3 million use wheelchairs. LoftyLoo™, the first-ever ADA-accessible Raised Litter Box, is changing that by making litter box maintenance safer and easier for those who need it most.

Meet Diane, 93, from Kansas City, Missouri. In this video, she shares how LoftyLoo™ has transformed her daily routine, allowing her to independently care for her cat again. Listen to Diane's inspiring story and discover how LoftyLoo™ Raised Litter Box has made a world of difference for senior cat owners living with limited mobility. LoftyLoo™ creates accessibility for all. LoftyLoo™ is a modern, top-entry raised litter box that controls odors and keeps supplies within reach. Its sleek design integrates elevated accessibility, hidden storage, and comfort. Ideal for elderly or disabled cat owners, the knee-high cabinet eliminates the need to bend over, easing joint strain. LoftyLoo™ is also dog-proof, offering a clean, stress-free experience for both pets and owners while maintaining a stylish, functional aesthetic. LoftyLoo™ is the first ADA-accessible raised litter box designed for cat owners with disabilities, chronic illness, or mobility challenges. Made for seniors and wheelchair users, it eliminates the need to bend down, promoting independence and safety. Its elevated design is natural for cats and easier for owners, making litter box care more manageable. LoftyLoo™ ensures a secure, easy-to-clean, and dignified experience for elderly and disabled cat owners.

Created by a dynamic aunt-and-niece duo and proudly made in America, LoftyLoo™ was designed to serve the needs of disabled, aging, and mobility-challenged pet owners and engineered to be easier on a cat owner's joints, eliminating the need to bend down to maintain the litter box. Owners can safely sit or stand while cleaning, making it a life-changer for individuals with limited mobility or those wanting to reduce strain on their back and knees. By alleviating physical strain, LoftyLoo™ allows cat owners to continue caring for their pets without compromising their health.

Empowering Seniors and People with Disabilities

For seniors—25% of whom live alone and rely on their pets for emotional support—LoftyLoo™ promotes independence and restores dignity, enabling them to care for their pets without help.

Consider Diane O'Connell, 93, a cat owner living independently in Kansas City, Missouri. Relying on a wheelchair and cane, O'Connell, like 20% of cat owners with disabilities or chronic pain, struggled to care for her cat's litter box.

"Even when you're old, you like to do things yourself. I haven't been able to clean my cat's litter box in years because I couldn't bend over to the floor," O'Connell said. "My daughters used to have to come over to do it for me. Thanks to the LoftyLoo, I can maintain the litter box myself now."

LoftyLoo™ is designed for easy maneuverability, allowing pet owners to clean in and around the unit effortlessly. Featuring locking wheels and built-in storage to discreetly hide supplies and control odors, it keeps essentials within reach, offering a sleek, all-in-one litter station for pet owners.

A Safe and Open Space for Cats

Research shows that cats feel safer and more secure in elevated spaces. The raised design of LoftyLoo™ allows cats to observe their surroundings and avoid potential threats while helping prevent dogs, other animals, and small children from accessing the litter box.

Dr. Alicia Ashley, DVM, notes that the elevated and spacious design improves cat health and behavior by providing more comfortable posturing and preventing accidents caused by traditional litter boxes.

"LoftyLoo™ accommodates a large, open litter box that allows cats to comfortably turn around, find their preferred spot, and posture naturally," said Dr. Ashley.

Veterinarian-Endorsed Design

Dr. James Peterson, an Olathe, Kansas veterinarian, strongly advocates for the use of elevated litter boxes like LoftyLoo™. "Every cat owner should own a LoftyLoo. Cat litter boxes do not belong on the floor," he said, reinforcing the product's importance in improving cat care.

Dr. Brittney Kilgore, a Fayetteville, Georgia veterinarian, agrees, "LoftyLoo is a durable alternative to traditional litter boxes, not just for people, but for cats. LoftyLoo provides cats with variety in their litter space. Cats naturally enjoy being up high, often seeking elevated spots out of curiosity and a sense of security."

About LoftyLoo™ Raised Litter Box:

LoftyLoo™ offers the first ADA-accessible raised litter box, ideal for disabled, aging, and mobility-challenged cat owners. Its ergonomic design promotes independence and safety, ensuring a secure and convenient cat care experience. Shop and visit www.loftyloo.com.

