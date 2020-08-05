Revolutionizing CBD Product Reviews: Helping Consumers Making More Informed Decisions with Full Transparency

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD industry's peer-reviewed website LeafReport.com is revolutionizing the way CBD products are reviewed and will launch a new platform on August 8, National CBD Day. "There's an inherent problem in the world of rating products, particularly CBD, in that reviews are too subjective and lack complete transparency," according to Lital Shafir, head of product at Leaf Report. "Our objective is to build out the world's most comprehensive CBD product rating system and database . We want to be to CBD what the internationally-recognized wine rating system is to wine." The industry's 100-point rating system has become the benchmark of quality in the wine industry and consumers have come to trust it for its transparency and objectivity.

Leaf Report has designed its review system to take into account more objective criteria such as extract type, hemp quality, price, testing processes/results, and more. "Consumers are not adept at reviewing the lab reports of products so we're doing that for them in our reviews," said Shafir. The new rating system is meant to create accurate, objective and transparent scores where users can see why each product was rated the way it was, and make informed decisions.

Leaf Report will now rate products on more objective criteria including:

Extract type - Isolate, Broad Spectrum, Full Spectrum

Additional Ingredients - Other cannabinoid content or supplements

Quality Assurance - CBD levels labeled vs lab results, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials

Hemp quality - Sustainable agricultural practices, certified-organic, organic, pesticide-free, non-GMO

Price per mg CBD

Leaf Report will soon launch a new brand rating system so brands can see how they stack up against others, and customers can choose products more effectively. Brands will be rated on their range of products, CBD levels, accuracy and reputation in labeling, price, and customer experience, among other factors.

"So far, our feedback has been very positive to the ratings we've disclosed," said Shafir. "The CBD industry is such a crowded marketplace that consumers can't possibly pour through the myriad products that are available. We aim to make it much easier for them to make informed decisions by following our rating process."

Leaf Report's filter and product comparison pages allow users to search for different products based on a range of variables including consumption method, price, extract type, and more and then choose up to 4 products and compare them. By comparing the products, users can see price differences, potency differences, which products are kosher, gluten-free, sugar-free, and more.

