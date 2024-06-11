Revolutionizing Collaboration: Cloverleaf Networks Unveils Major Updates to Ryver Platform Following Significant Investment

PHOENIX, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryver, the all-in-one collaboration and productivity tool, today announced the launch of highly anticipated updates to the Ryver platform. The latest updates, now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, reflect over 18 months of development and a substantial investment into the platform's infrastructure.

"These updates are functional, not cosmetic, and significantly improve Ryver's performance and reliability," said Joe Faherty, CEO of Cloverleaf Networks. "The investment of resources and expertise in this effort underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation, connectivity and superior customer service. With the majority of infrastructure work behind us, our focus now turns to the user interface and features that the platform can deliver to our customer base."

Key improvements to the platform include:

Modernization of the web client with updated backend services

Migration to faster and more efficient Amazon Web Services servers

Optimization of the user interface for enhanced speed and performance

Revamped mobile apps for both iOS and Android users, with Android now universally available

"Teams" is now called "Groups" with enhanced functionality on the way

Since the acquisition of Ryver in September 2022, Cloverleaf Networks has been dedicated to reimagining and enhancing the platform to meet the evolving needs of its Small and Medium Business and Enterprise customers. Ryver offers its collaboration software users with unlimited chat, task management, topics, groups and is currently in a beta of screen sharing, voice and video, all in one solution.

About Ryver

Phoenix-based Ryver has been helping teams communicate, manage tasks and automate business processes, all in one app, since 2014. It is routinely rated as a top choice on G2, most recently recognized as being a "High Performer" in the Spring 2024 awards across seven different categories. To learn more about Ryver, visit ryver.com.

About Cloverleaf Networks

Phoenix-based Cloverleaf Networks is empowering workforces with top-to-bottom technology that connects people, places, and devices efficiently, saving client companies millions. Incorporating internet services, cybersecurity, SD-WAN cloud computing, voice communications, collaboration, automation, and internet of things (IoT), Cloverleaf Networks takes businesses from "wire-to-workgroup and beyond." To learn more about Cloverleaf Networks, visit cloverleafnetworks.com.

