Revolutionizing Commercial Compliance for Life Sciences: MediSpend's Strategic Acquisition of MedCompli

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a global technology company providing best-in-class solutions for the life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of MedCompli, a compliance software solutions provider focused on simplifying life science compliance management. This strategic move solidifies MediSpend's commitment to enhancing client value and empowering life sciences companies to grow their business compliantly.

The acquisition, effective May 17, 2024, marks a pivotal milestone in MediSpend's growth strategy, amplifying its global capabilities and enhancing its technology and subject matter expertise. MedCompli brings strong subject matter expertise and industry knowledge, as well as a suite of products that perfectly complement MediSpend's existing offerings. Developed by experienced compliance officers, MedCompli's solutions foster a culture of ethical practices while providing intuitive, configurable and affordable tools for companies to navigate complex regulations confidently. Together, MediSpend and MedCompli's combined strengths will revolutionize the market, delivering more robust and flexible solutions tailored to the unique needs of life science companies of any size.

Following the acquisition, MediSpend will be the global commercial compliance technology of record for more than 200 life sciences companies from around the world. By integrating purpose-built and highly configurable technology solutions, managed services and compliance advisory support, MediSpend will now have the most robust portfolio of solutions in the market designed to enable life science companies to adhere to the growing compliance regulations facing the life science industry.

"This is an exciting chapter for the MediSpend team as we venture into the next phase of expansion," said Craig Hauben, CEO of MediSpend. "MedCompli's product suite fills gaps in our portfolio, allowing us to provide our clients with even more comprehensive solutions. By harnessing our collective expertise, we are better equipped to empower life sciences companies to grow their business compliantly."

Chris Gingras, President and CEO of MedCompli, will join MediSpend as Chief Product Strategy Officer. "At MedCompli, our mission has always been to simplify compliance management," said Gingras. "As we unite with MediSpend, I have full confidence that together, we will continue to advance this mission with even greater impact."

Market Benefits

Tailored Solutions to Fit Every Business Size: With a single source of solutions, MediSpend can now tailor offerings to fit the unique needs of life sciences companies of any size. Whether it's an emerging life sciences company or a global, enterprise corporation, clients can rely on MediSpend for solutions to meet their commercial compliance needs.

Enriched Knowledge Base: With MedCompli's seasoned subject matter experts joining MediSpend, the team gains a wealth of expertise. From technology innovations to industry best practices, MediSpend is equipped to effectively tackle any challenge.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global technology company providing best-in-class solutions that empower life sciences companies to grow their business compliantly through top-rated software and client services. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies around the world. The MediSpend Global Compliance Suite represents the industry's first global SaaS solution purpose-built to manage the end-to-end process of HCP/O engagement through transparency reporting, which includes software that facilitates external grant requests. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

About MedCompli

MedCompli is committed to revolutionizing the healthcare, life science, and pharmaceutical industries by offering innovative software solutions that simplify compliance management. Developed by experienced compliance officers, MedCompli's solutions foster a culture of ethical practices and work-life balance while providing intuitive, configurable, and affordable tools for organizations to navigate complex regulations confidently.

