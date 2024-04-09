Revolutionizing Connectivity: Ezurio introduces wide portfolio of new Wireless and System on Modules product ranges in collaboration with Texas Instruments

Solutions built on TI SimpleLink CC3351 Wi-Fi IC & AM67 & AM62 Processors

AKRON, Ohio, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity, today announces new product portfolios leveraging embedded processing products from Texas Instruments (TI), the global semiconductor leader known for its design, manufacture and test of analog and embedded semiconductors that are the essential building blocks of electronic systems.

Ezurio will introduce its first new TI based product range the Sona™ TI351 family, which is a Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.4 wireless module offering based on TI's SimpleLink™ CC33x1 Wi-Fi portfolio. The Sona™ TI351 is purpose-built for industrial IoT connectivity with access to SDIO and UART interfaces, industrial operating temp range, latest generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE combination and available in both pluggable card and SMT M.2 1216 packaging.

This solution becomes a key wireless enabler to Ezurio's next portfolio of System-on-Modules (SOM) – the Carbon series. The CarbonAM67 and CarbonAM62 wireless SOM families, powered by the TI AM67 & AM62 Arm-based processors, are designed to offer an optimal balance of processing power, energy efficiency, and wireless capability. Additionally, this SOM line incorporates TI analog and power components, showcasing a synergy of Ezurio design and development capabilities and TI Semiconductors resources. The close collaboration with TI will offer next-generation solutions that not only enhance connectivity and performance but also significantly simplify the development process for OEMs and product innovators.

With over 3 decades of experience in hardware, software, and test engineering, Ezurio has been at the forefront of developing wireless modules and system-on-module solutions that are synonymous with superior performance, flexibility, scalability, and seamless integration. The release of the new wireless module and SOM families are testament to Ezurio's commitment to transforming design possibilities into reality for customers across medical, industrial, and commercial markets.

"Ezurio's development of solutions building on TI's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth silicon and Arm-based processors marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive innovation in the industrial and medical device technology spaces," said Jonathan Kaye, VP Product Management at Ezurio. "By leveraging TI's unparalleled expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and wireless semiconductor technologies, we are poised to deliver groundbreaking system on modules, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth LE modules and custom board solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Ezurio will introduce its first TI RF silicon products with the TI351 Wi-Fi 6 Module series in Q2 2024 and follow this with the CarbonAM67 and CarbonAM62 wireless SOMs being made available to lead customers before the end of the year.

