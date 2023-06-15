Revolutionizing Cranial Neurosurgery: Novarad's VisAR Augmented Reality System Shatters Surgical Boundaries

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a trailblazer in innovative medical technology, is transforming the world of cranial neurosurgery with their augmented reality surgical navigation system. A recent study published by Dr. Timur Urakov, MD, has unveiled the extraordinary potential of this cutting-edge technology, revolutionizing the way surgeons operate on the human brain.

Novarad's VisAR augmented reality surgical navigation system is revolutionizing cranial neurosurgery
In this groundbreaking study a team of esteemed neurosurgeons in Miami tested the VisAR system's capabilities in real-life surgical scenarios. The results were nothing short of astonishing. The VisAR system seamlessly integrates augmented reality into the surgeon's field of view, overlaying critical information onto the patient's anatomy in real-time. This revolutionary technology allows surgeons to visualize vital structures, such as blood vessels and nerves, with exceptional precision. In this study, VisAR had a 91 percent success rate.

The VisAR system acts as a trusted ally, empowering surgeons with precise guidance and enhancing their professional skillset. Surgeons can now effortlessly plan the optimal surgical trajectory, navigate complex anatomical structures, and achieve superior surgical outcomes.

Moreover, the VisAR system's intuitive interface allows for seamless collaboration among surgical teams. Multiple team members can simultaneously access the augmented reality view of a surgery, fostering an environment of interdisciplinary synergy, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. This groundbreaking technology not only empowers surgeons but also enhances the entire surgical experience for patients and medical professionals alike.

Novarad is a global leader in the development and implementation of innovative medical imaging and technology solutions. With a steadfast commitment to advancing patient care, Novarad harnesses cutting-edge technologies to provide healthcare professionals with groundbreaking tools and platforms.

