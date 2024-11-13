Revolutionizing Disease Detection with Point-of-Care Health Screenings: Vitazi.ai Leads in Oculomics

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitazi.ai, a leader in the field of oculomics, is transforming healthcare with an innovative approach to early disease interception through point-of-care convenient health screenings. Vitazi.ai develops advanced tools that empower healthcare providers to intercept diseases early, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the suffering and economic burden of preventable diseases.

Comprehensive Solution for Early Detection

The Vitazi.ai screening solution helps reduce vision loss in diabetic patients.

Vitazi.ai offers a turnkey teleretinal screening solution designed to equip primary care physicians, endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers with the tools they need to assess patient health more efficiently and effectively. Vitazi-MD™, Vitazi.ai's teleretinal diabetic retinopathy screening solution, helps close the existing care gap to alleviate preventable vision loss in patients with diabetes. This all-in-one approach empowers clinicians to meet essential quality metrics, maximize reimbursements, and deliver timely interventions for at-risk patients.

"Vitazi.ai's solutions are built to integrate effortlessly into point-of-care workflows, delivering vital insights that enable providers to take proactive steps in patient care," said Jeremy Stueven, MD, MBA, and CEO of Vitazi.ai.

Industry-Leading Platform with Far-Reaching Potential

Vitazi-MD™ is just the beginning. Vitazi.ai's core platform, OculoInsightsTM* is built to be highly adaptable. It was developed to utilize oculomics to detect diabetic retinopathy. With this comprehensive disease interception solution, providers can gain critical insights precisely when they need them most, improving outcomes and elevating patient care.

*OculoInsights™ is pending 510(k) clearance.

Vitazi.ai has achieved significant milestones to date:

First customer and proof-of-concept for Vitazi-MD at VitalCare VA

AI insights used in > 150k cases at Clinicas del Azucar ( Mexico )

cases at Clinicas del Azucar ( ) Ongoing clinical trial on AI with Eye Associates of New Mexico , TriCore, The Eye Care Institute

Future-Forward Approach to Routine Healthcare

Vitazi.ai's vision is to make retinal image screening a standard part of every patient's routine check-up, enhancing the suite of vital signs measured for a more comprehensive health assessment. By introducing disease interception technology and integrating it seamlessly into workflows, Vitazi.ai is poised to redefine preventive care.

For more information about Vitazi.ai's solutions visit www.vitazi.ai.

About Vitazi.ai

Vitazi.ai is an industry leader in oculomics, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative MedTech and HealthTech solutions. Focused on developing AI-driven and teleretinal tools that support early disease interception, Vitazi.ai aims to transform routine health screenings into powerful tools for preventive care.

Media Contact:

Teri Krause

262-853-6677

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitazi.ai