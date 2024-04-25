Revolutionizing E-Commerce and Cryptocurrency Integration: $2 Million Seed Funding Secured by Moso

"Moso's pioneering efforts to blend e-commerce with cryptocurrency are creating new opportunities for consumers to engage with digital currencies, significantly boosting their mainstream adoption." - Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Polygon

Moso stands at the forefront of redefining online shopping by partnering with over 2,000 leading merchants, including Walmart, eBay, and Shopee, enabling users to earn cryptocurrency rewards effortlessly. This innovative approach not only enhances the shopping experience for consumers but also drives the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Pioneering the Future of E-commerce and Crypto Integration

The infusion of $2 million in seed capital underscores the confidence in Moso's groundbreaking approach and its potential to reshape e-commerce by merging it with the evolving web3 landscape. "This seed funding round marks a significant milestone not only for Moso but for the entire web3 ecosystem," remarked Blake Capozza, Co-Founder & CEO of Moso. "Our platform is engineered to democratize access to web3 for consumers new to the space, simplifying their engagement with and benefit from decentralized technologies through the familiar avenue of online shopping."

"The vision that Blake and the Moso team are executing will significantly accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency by seamlessly integrating it into everyday shopping experiences." - Kenzi Wang, GP of Symbolic Capital

Future Ventures and Sustained Expansion

Moving forward, Moso remains dedicated to advancing its shop-to-earn model and enhancing the user experience with more rewarding opportunities. The company is poised to sustain its growth momentum, with a focus on empowering web3 decentralized applications (dApps) through innovative reward mechanisms that drive user engagement and platform expansion.

About Moso

Moso is a trailblazing shop-to-earn platform that seamlessly integrates e-commerce and cryptocurrency, providing users with the opportunity to earn crypto rewards on their purchases. With partnerships spanning over 2,000+ merchants, Moso sets a new benchmark for the online shopping experience, fostering a closer connection between consumers and the burgeoning realm of digital currencies. www.moso.xyz

SOURCE Moso