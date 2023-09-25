Revolutionizing E-Commerce Operations: Quantzig's Data Analytics Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Details: A leading retail company located in the United States partnered with Quantzig to enhance its e-commerce operations across multiple websites.

Challenges: The client embarked on a relaunch of its e-commerce websites, facing several critical challenges:

The Future of Generative AI for Enterprises Beyond 2023

Lack of Performance Tracking: The absence of a centralized mechanism to track performance across multiple websites led to fragmented data and hindered effective performance monitoring and optimization. Low Product Revenue: The revenue generated from products fell significantly short of goals, making it difficult to identify the underlying causes for the decline. Incomplete Third-Party Data: The client received incomplete third-party data, which limited their ability to conduct in-depth root-cause analyses and gain precise insights into factors impacting revenue.

Solutions: Quantzig provided comprehensive solutions to address these challenges:

AI-Based Data Framework: We developed an AI-based framework equipped with a sophisticated crawling engine to capture data systematically from multiple e-commerce websites. This framework collected critical information, including pricing, discounts, product positioning, and stock availability, creating a real-time centralized database. Data Quality Management (DQM): An automated DQM system was implemented to ensure data accuracy and reliability, maintaining data integrity and enhancing decision-making. Interactive KPI Tools: We created interactive tools to visualize key performance indicators (KPIs) across regions and product categories. These tools empowered the client to identify performance lags, pinpoint issues, and formulate strategic actions effectively.

Results: Quantzig's data analytics solution revolutionized the client's e-commerce operations:

Centralized and real-time data improved performance monitoring and optimization.

Precise insights into revenue decline factors empowered data-driven decision-making.

Interactive KPI tools facilitated informed decisions, optimized e-commerce operations, and helped the client achieve revenue goals with precision and confidence.

To read the full resource, click here.

About Quantzig: Quantzig is a global data analytics and advisory firm with a strong presence in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. We provide advanced analytics, business intelligence solutions, and data-driven insights to organizations across industries, helping them make informed decisions.

Quantzig's data analytics solution empowered the client to navigate the challenges of e-commerce and drive strategic improvements effectively.

SOURCE Quantzig