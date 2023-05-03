Revolutionizing Education: Global Smart Education & Learning Market Size Set to Cross $985 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.6%

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global smart education & learning market is set for rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global smart education & learning market accounted for USD 201.54 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 985.33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-education-learning-market

Smart Education & Learning Market: Overview

Smart education and learning is an electronic method of learning and education with the aid of learning software and application. Smart education and learning offer universal learning for students using new technologies and provide a paradigm change in student access to education. The method uses state-of-the-art technology to help teachers and learners train themselves. Smart education and learning can be achieved using innovative approaches such as digital learning environments, virtual schools, smartphones, and others.

Smart education and learning enable students to communicate with other students via online teaching platforms and to engage in a discussion thread to resolve queries. Students may also evaluate themselves with other students within their field and check if their learning outcomes are satisfactory.

Smart education enables teachers to develop better instructional styles to meet the needs of students. Smart education and learning ensure continuous development by tracking the progress of learning goals. Smart education is making learning accessible to everyone through their smartphones and is a great tool for knowledge sharing.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/smart-education-learning-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

217 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Smart Education & Learning Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global smart education & learning market is expected to grow annually at a promising CAGR of around 22.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

In terms of revenue, the global smart education & learning market size was valued at around USD 201 . 54 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 985.33 billion by 2030.

. 54 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The smart education and learning industry is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, rising demand for personalized learning experiences, and increasing adoption of e-learning solutions.

Based on learning mode, the blended learning segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on component, the service segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on end-user, the academic segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North America region held the commanding market share in 2022.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Smart Education & Learning Market By Stage (Pre-Primary & Primary Stage, Middle Stage, Secondary & Higher-Secondary, Undergraduate & Postgraduate, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Blended Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Simulation-Based, Virtual Instructor LED Training), By End-User (Corporate, Academic), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Smart Education & Learning Market: Growth Drivers

Surge in need for personalized learning and improvement in digital literacy drive the growth of the industry.

The global smart education and learning market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, rising demand for personalized learning experiences, and increasing adoption of e-learning solutions. The integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and virtual & augmented reality in educational systems is transforming traditional teaching methods and making learning more interactive and engaging.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of e-learning solutions as schools and universities shifted to online modes of teaching. Additionally, the need to reskill and upskill the workforce in response to changing job demands is driving the growth of the smart education and learning market. Government initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy and improving the quality of education are also contributing to the growth of this market.

Smart Education & Learning Market: Restraints

Lack of connectivity in underdeveloped nations might hinder the growth of the industry.

Despite the growth drivers, the smart education and learning industry also faces certain restraints. One of the major challenges is the lack of infrastructure and connectivity in developing and underdeveloped countries. Additionally, concerns around the quality of digital content and the lack of trained personnel to implement & maintain the e-learning solutions also pose a challenge. Moreover, the high cost of implementing and maintaining these solutions, especially for smaller educational institutions, can hinder their adoption. The regulatory landscape and compliance requirements can also be a barrier to the growth of the market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/smart-education-learning-market

Smart Education & Learning Market: Opportunities

Increase in the development of new technologies create ample opportunities for the industry.

The global smart education and learning market presents several opportunities for growth and innovation. One of the major opportunities is the increasing adoption of mobile devices and the internet, which has led to the emergence of mobile learning solutions. The demand for personalized and adaptive learning experiences is also driving the growth of the market, with the use of analytics and artificial intelligence to tailor content to individual learners. The market is also witnessing the emergence of gamification and microlearning, which make learning more engaging and accessible.

The need for reskilling and upskilling in response to changing job market demands presents a significant opportunity for the market. Additionally, the increasing focus on lifelong learning and continuous education is driving the growth of the market, as learners seek to acquire new skills and knowledge throughout their careers. The market also presents opportunities for collaboration between educational institutions and ed-tech companies to develop innovative solutions.

Smart Education & Learning Market: Challenges

Lack of proper infrastructure and trained professionals act as a challenge for the industry.

The smart education and learning market faces several challenges, including concerns around the quality of digital content, lack of infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries, high implementation & maintenance costs, and regulatory & compliance requirements. The shortage of trained personnel to implement and maintain the e-learning solutions can also be a challenge. Additionally, the market is highly competitive, with a large number of ed-tech companies vying for market share, which can make it challenging for new entrants.

Global Smart Education & Learning Market: Segmentation

The global smart education and learning market is segmented based on stage, component, end-user, learning mode, and region.

Based on stage, the market is segmented into Pre-Primary & Primary Stage, Middle Stage, Secondary & Higher-Secondary, Undergraduate & Postgraduate, and others. The secondary & higher secondary segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on components, the smart education and learning industry is segmented into service, software, and hardware. The service segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of smart education and learning solutions, which require specialized expertise and support for successful implementation and maintenance. Service providers offer a range of services, such as needs assessment, solution design, customization, deployment, training, and ongoing technical support.

These services help educational institutions and organizations optimize the use of smart education and learning solutions, and ensure their smooth operation and maintenance. The service segment is also benefiting from the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, which require specialized expertise in cloud deployment and management.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into corporate and academic. The academic segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow rapidly at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The academic segment of the smart education and learning market, which includes K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for personalized and adaptive learning solutions.

The adoption of smart education and learning solutions in the academic sector is driven by the need to enhance the quality of education, improve student engagement & performance, and address the skills gap in the workforce. Smart education and learning solutions offer a range of benefits to academic institutions, including the ability to deliver interactive and multimedia-rich content, enable remote learning & collaboration, and provide real-time feedback & assessments. The academic segment is also benefiting from advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, which are enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of smart education and learning solutions.

Based on learning mode, the smart education and learning industry is bifurcated into Adaptive Learning, Blended Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Simulation-Based, and Virtual Instructor LED Training. The blended learning segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period.

The blended learning segment of the smart education and learning market, which combines online and offline learning modalities, is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for flexible and customized learning solutions. Blended learning solutions offer a range of benefits, including the ability to combine the best of both online and offline learning, provide personalized and adaptive learning experiences, and enhance collaboration and engagement among learners and teachers.

The adoption of blended learning solutions is also driven by the need to address the challenges of traditional classroom-based learning, such as limited access to resources and limited interaction among learners. The blended learning segment is also benefiting from advancements in technology, such as cloud computing and mobile devices, which are enabling the seamless integration of online and offline learning modalities.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/smart-education-learning-market

List of Key Players in Smart Education & Learning Market:

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Pearson plc

McGraw-Hill Education

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

NIIT Limited

Saba Software Inc.

D2L Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

SMART Technologies

IBM Watson Education

Promethean World Ltd

Aptara Inc.

SumTotal Systems LLC

Edmodo

Udacity

Coursera

Pluralsight LLC

Lynda.com Inc.

Skillshare Inc.

Knewton Inc.

Among Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Smart Education & Learning Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Smart Education & Learning Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Smart Education & Learning Market Industry?

What segments does the Smart Education & Learning Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Smart Education & Learning Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 201. 54 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 985.33 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 22.6% 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Stage, By Component, By Learning Mode, By End-User, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Pearson plc, McGraw-Hill Education, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., NIIT Limited, Saba Software Inc., D2L Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., SMART Technologies, IBM Watson Education, Promethean World Ltd, Aptara Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Edmodo, Udacity, Coursera, Pluralsight LLC, Lynda.com Inc., Skillshare Inc., and Knewton Inc. among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5816

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/smart-education-learning-market

Recent Developments

In November 2021 , Edmentum, a provider of online learning solutions, launched Edmentum International, a new division dedicated to serving K-12 schools outside of the United States . This expansion will allow Edmentum to reach new markets and provide its solutions to schools around the world.

Edmentum, a provider of online learning solutions, launched Edmentum International, a new division dedicated to serving K-12 schools outside of . This expansion will allow Edmentum to reach new markets and provide its solutions to schools around the world. In October 2021 , Blackboard, a leading provider of learning management systems, announced that it had acquired Xpansive, a provider of online proctoring solutions. This acquisition will allow Blackboard to expand its capabilities in the important area of online assessment and ensure the integrity of exams taken remotely.

Regional Dominance:

North America region to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest smart education and learning market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period. The smart education and learning market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the education sector. The region is home to several leading players in the smart education & learning market and has a highly developed technology infrastructure and favorable government policies that support the adoption of smart education and learning solutions.

The market growth in North America is also driven by the increasing demand for personalized and adaptive learning solutions, as well as the growing need to address the skills gap in the workforce. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality. The K-12 education segment and higher education institutions are the primary end-users of smart education and learning solutions in North America, followed by corporate training and government organizations.

Global Smart Education & Learning Market is segmented as follows:

Smart Education & Learning Market: By Stage Outlook (2022-2030)

Pre-Primary & Primary Stage

Middle Stage

Secondary & Higher-Secondary

Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Smart Education & Learning Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Smart Education & Learning Market: By Learning Mode Outlook (2022-2030)

Adaptive Learning

Blended Learning

Collaborative Learning

Social Learning

Simulation-Based

Virtual Instructor LED Training

Smart Education & Learning Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2030)

Corporate

Academic

Smart Education & Learning Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Smart Education & Learning Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-smart-education-learning-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Pension Fund Management Software Market : The global pension fund management software market size was evaluated at $6.5 Billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $11.9 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030.

The global pension fund management software market size was evaluated at in 2022 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market : The global natural language processing (NLP) market size was worth around USD 13.9 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 44.79 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 22.96% between 2022 and 2030.

The global natural language processing (NLP) market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 22.96% between 2022 and 2030. Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market : The global cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market size was evaluated at $5.9 Billion in 2021 and is slated to hit $23.1 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 20% between 2022 and 2030.

The global cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market size was evaluated at in 2021 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 20% between 2022 and 2030. Project Management Software Market : The global project management software market size was evaluated at $6.1 Billion in 2021 and is slated to hit $15.08 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 10.68% between 2022 and 2030.

The global project management software market size was evaluated at in 2021 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 10.68% between 2022 and 2030. Decentralized Finance ( DeFi) Market : The global decentralized finance (DeFi) market size was evaluated at $11.96 billion in 2021 and is slated to hit $232.20 billion by the end of 2030.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research