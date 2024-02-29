Revolutionizing Facial Rejuvenation: Introducing the LevineLift™

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Elie Levine, renowned board-certified plastic surgeon and Director of Plastic Surgery at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC , unveils the LevineLift™, - a groundbreaking approach to facial and neck rejuvenation. Dr. Levine's innovative procedure combats aging and enhances natural beauty.

"Unlike traditional methods, the LevineLift™ integrates multiple modalities to optimize results, ensuring a youthful, radiant complexion that stands the test of time," said Dr. Elie Levine.

Dr. Levine (recognized yearly as a New York Times Magazine Super Doctor) combines treatment of the SMAS foundation layer of the face with a combination of muscle and skin treatment of the neck with laser and radiofrequency tightening. It is also combined with microdroplet fat transfer as facial aging is not only about laxity but about volume loss. In addition, Dr Levine integrates lasers from his laser center to further rejuvenate and revitalize the skin.

"It is common during a LevineLift™ to integrate other procedures of benefit including chin augmentation, upper and lower eyelid treatment and browlift. The combination of the customized natural comprehensive facial rejuvenation is transformative," said Dr. Levine.

