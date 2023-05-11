Revolutionizing Gift-Giving With Giftwrap.ai's ChatGPT Plugin

Giftwrap.ai is a gifting marketplace that leverages AI to provide personalized gift recommendations

Giftwrap.ai has launched the very first gifting plugin, allowing ChatGPT users to send gifts with a single prompt

LOS ANGELES , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giftwrap.ai , an AI-powered gift marketplace, announces the launch of Giftwrap.ai ChatGPT plugin, giving users a new way to pick, send and manage gifts.

Giftwrap.ai's ChatGPT plugin provides a seamless and personalized gift recommendation experience:

Giftwrap.ai's Chat GPT Plugin

Users can simply enter information in the ChatGPT prompt such as the occasion, preferences, demographics, interests, and even social media profile URLs, to receive customized gift suggestions

Optionally, the user can send the gift via text, email or URL, without worrying about asking for the recipient's address

Additionally, recipients can swap their gifts before claiming them, ensuring they receive the gift that suits their preferences

Giftwrap.ai also handles gift wrapping and shipping for the user, making the gift-giving process hassle-free

The plugin is currently available to ChatGPT Alpha users. Here is a sneak peek of how Giftwrap.ai plugin works https://youtu.be/rzwv666qc6s.

Being the very first gifting plugin, it reflects the Giftwrap.ai team's dedication in originating an innovative technology that has the potential to transform the gift-giving process, which is worthy of recognition.

The startup's team expressed their excitement about the launch of its ChatGPT plugin, and they believe this solution has the capacity to revolutionize how users select, buy, and send gifts.

As Mother's Day approaches, Giftwrap.ai can help busy young professionals show their love for their moms with personalized and thoughtful gift ideas. Whether users prefer to ask ChatGPT for gift suggestions or select their own gifts from Giftwrap.ai's homepage , the platform offers a collection of ideas curated specifically for the occasion.

About Giftwrap.ai

Giftwrap.ai is a gifting marketplace that leverages AI for personalized gifts. This early-stage startup is dedicated to expanding the possibilities of AI technology and anticipating creating more innovative solutions to change the way individuals give gifts forever.

Check out Giftwrap.ai's website and choose the perfect gift(s) for your loved ones.

Disclaimer: Giftwrap.ai is independently developed and not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by OpenAI.

Media Contact: [email protected]

