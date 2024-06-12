Revolutionizing Group Fitness: BodyKore Teams Up with Booty by Barbells

BodyKore's Universal Trainers Transforms Group Classes for Optimal Results

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyKore , a leader in fitness equipment manufacturing and innovation, has partnered with Booty by Barbells to launch an innovative group training experience at its newest location in Oceanside, Calif. This collaboration brings 11 state-of-the-art Universal Trainer machines to the gym, providing each participant, including the trainer, their own workout station so everyone can train simultaneously. Each week, the classes will focus on a particular goal, such as hypertrophy, power, mobility, stability, or full-body conditioning, to provide detailed, effective workouts for strength, muscle building, fat burning, and overall health. This unique training concept reflects the shared commitment of both BodyKore and Booty by Barbells to delivering advanced fitness solutions.

"We are genuinely excited about this partnership with Booty by Barbells," said Leo Chang, co-founder and CEO of BodyKore. "By integrating our Universal Trainers into their classes, Booty by Barbells is setting a new standard in group training, offering personalized and effective workouts that cater to a wide range of fitness goals. We look forward to seeing the incredible results and transformations that will come from this collaboration."

Why the Universal Trainer?

BodyKore's Universal Trainer is an all-in-one machine capable of over 100 exercises, including seated lat pull-downs, Smith-machine chest presses, rows, squats, cable workouts, compound exercises, and calisthenics like pull-ups and dips. It features easy adjustability for users of all fitness levels, a variety of attachments, and a space-saving design. Additionally, it is backed by BodyKore's lifetime warranty on the frame and a five-year warranty on parts.

Booty by Barbells' founder and CEO Ronnie Conant, a seasoned personal trainer who is passionate about helping women achieve their health and fitness goals, opened his first Booty by Barbells in San Diego in 2020. After utilizing BodyKore's equipment and expertise at his original location, he developed a new vision for his Oceanside gym featuring the Universal Trainer as the cornerstone equipment for group fitness classes.

"I was looking for a way to bring a high-end touch to my personal training group classes, and the Universal Trainer allowed me to do that," said Conant. "I like the Universal Trainer for the quality of the machine, the variety of equipment and exercises it offers, and the attachments you can include with it."

Each of the 11 Universal Trainer stations at Booty by Barbells in Oceanside comes equipped with jammer arms, leg extensions, hamstring curls, landmines, Smith machines (which can be used for a variety of exercises including lunges), and cables. Each station will also feature BodyKore's latest addition, the Squat Box Gym Kit (perfect for shaping glutes), adjustable benches, weight racks with 5- to 50-pound dumbbells and more.

Building Better Gyms with 3D Projections

BodyKore's custom 3D Gym Design Service enables home or commercial gym owners to transform their spaces into the best possible fitness environments. By offering tailored customization, realistic 3D visualizations, equipment installation, and expert guidance at every step, BodyKore ensures that each gym meets unique aesthetic and functional needs. This service, which highlights BodyKore's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, is one Conant happily raves about.

"Leo and his team at BodyKore have been incredible, assisting with everything from mapping out the gym layout to setting up the Universal Trainer machines," Conant said. "Without their support, none of this would have been possible. I highly recommend BodyKore to anyone looking for a top-notch equipment setup in their home or commercial gym."

About BodyKore®

Founded in 2005, BodyKore offers long-lasting, top-quality commercial-grade fitness equipment at the best possible value to commercial gyms and individual homeowners. A leading innovator and equipment manufacturer, BodyKore is dedicated to providing exceptional service while striving to create the newest trends in commercial fitness equipment. BodyKore's team includes fitness specialists, engineers, kinesiologists, designers, and others who have a strong mutual passion for living and promoting a healthy lifestyle. BodyKore's product line includes cable machines, squat racks, leg presses, benches, functional training equipment, dumbbells and weights, and more. Services include consultation and complete installation. Learn more at BodyKore.com . Follow on Instagram @BodyKore . Find a dealer location here .

About Booty by Barbells

Booty by Barbells is dedicated to creating a supportive and empowering community for women. Their mission is to provide a safe and motivating environment where clients can achieve their fitness goals. The new gym in Oceanside continues this mission, offering high-energy weight training classes and private training sessions. For more information about the new Booty by Barbells gym and to book a session, visit Booty by Barbells at http://www.bootybybarbells.com. Find Booty by Barbells on social media: @bootybarbells_oceanside.

