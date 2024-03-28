Revolutionizing Health and Wellness: Urban Wellness Group Unveils Innovative Anti-Aging and Sleep Enhancement Technologies

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Wellness Group, a pioneering wellness provider, is proud to announce its official launch of new anti-aging and sleep enhancement treatments to southeast Portland.

Dr. Jason Zabell and Dr. Andy Swanson set themselves apart by pairing over 30 years of combined integrated wellness experience with cutting-edge technologies and treatments. "Since 2007 Urban Wellness Group has been at the forefront of introducing new therapies to improve our patient's health and wellness," explains Dr. Zabell. "Our patients were amongst the first in our area to benefit from IV Nutrient and Hyperbaric therapies. The introduction of Fotona 4D and Fotona Nightlase continues our history of using technology to pave the way for sustainable well-being.

Acknowledging the critical role that quality sleep plays in overall health, Dr. Zabell and team selected Nightlase snoring treatment to help patients achieve a more restful and rejuvenating sleep. Nightlase decreases snoring by means of a gentle, laser-induced tightening effect and contraction of collagen in the oral mucosa tissue.

The team also responded to the growing demand for natural and regenerative anti-aging therapies by introducing Fotona 4D, a non-invasive, laser face lift and neck lift. The Fotona 4D® procedure is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling two complimentary laser wavelengths to treat four distinct "dimensions" of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out.

Dr. Zabell adds "We believe in the transformative power of improved sleep and healthy aging on the inside and out."

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Https://www.urbanwellnessgroup.com.

About Urban Wellness Group

Urban Wellness Group is a leading health and wellness practice specializing in aesthetics, anti-aging, hormone replacement and sleep enhancement. Their team of experienced professionals provide integrated and comprehensive solutions for patients seeking holistic health and well-being.

Contact: Aimee Desrosiers, [email protected]

SOURCE Urban Wellness Group