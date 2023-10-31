Revolutionizing Healthcare: Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report unveils the immense potential within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the global microneedle drug delivery systems market. With utility and innovation as its driving forces, this industry presents significant untapped opportunities for strategic decision-making in the pharmaceutical sector.

In an industry where precision and innovation are paramount, leaders such as Zosano Pharma, TheraJect Inc., and NanoBiosciences are competing to revolutionize drug delivery. The global microneedle drug delivery systems market is rapidly evolving, and this report provides a comprehensive assessment crucial for savvy executives, strategists, and investors.

The Benefits of Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems:

1. Precision Drug Delivery

Microneedle drug delivery systems offer a new era of precision in drug delivery. By utilizing microneedles on a patch, these systems deliver a precise amount of medication, ensuring efficient treatment with minimal discomfort.

2. Diverse Applications

This report closely examines the various applications of microneedle drug delivery systems, including drug delivery and vaccine delivery. These systems open doors to innovative solutions in pharmaceuticals.

3. Global Market Insights

With data on the role of North America as the dominant market player and comprehensive analysis from key regions such as Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe, this report becomes an indispensable tool for understanding the dynamics of the microneedle drug delivery systems market.

4. Emerging Trends

This report focuses on pivotal trends, such as the increasing demand for vaccination processes and the adoption of biodegradable microneedle patches for chronic disease treatments. It serves as your guide to strategic decision-making in this ever-evolving industry.

5. Market Forecast

The report offers a meticulous industry forecast, asserting its value in shaping your business's future trajectory. The global microneedle drug delivery systems market is expected to grow to $7.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Industry Leaders:

Major players in the microneedle drug delivery systems market include:

  • 3M
  • Zosano Pharma
  • Becton-Dickinson Technologies
  • Nanopass Technologies
  • Corium
  • Valeritas
  • Microdermics
  • TheraJect Inc.
  • LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
  • BioSerenTach (BT)
  • Sorrento Therapeutics
  • Debiotech
  • Raphas Co. Ltd.
  • QuadMedicine
  • SNvia
  • NanoBiosciences

Market Growth:

The global microneedle drug delivery systems market grew from $3.62 billion in 2022 to $4.07 billion in 2023, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. While the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the short term, the market is expected to continue its growth, reaching $7.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Key Technologies:

The main types of technologies in microneedle drug delivery systems include solid microneedle technology, hollow microneedle technology, dissolved microneedle technology, and others. These innovative technologies offer unique advantages in drug delivery and healthcare.

The Future of Healthcare:

Microneedle drug delivery systems represent the future of healthcare by providing precise, efficient, and patient-friendly solutions. With increasing research and demand for vaccination processes, these systems are set to play a pivotal role in improving healthcare worldwide.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8y7qd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Business Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing

Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Business Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing

The "Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global...
Global Safety Needles Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices and Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand

Global Safety Needles Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices and Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand

The "Safety Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Safety Needles Market to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.