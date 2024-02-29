Revolutionizing Healthcare With AI: Info-Tech Research Group's Latest Research for Enhanced Patient Care and Operational Efficiency

The global IT research and advisory firm's latest research explains the strategic imperative behind embracing virtual health practices in healthcare organizations. Info-Tech's insights underscore the importance of tailored approaches as a one-size-fits-all model may not effectively meet the needs of patients and clinicians.

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Virtual healthcare experienced a significant surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased patient demand and the possibility for virtual health services to become the standard of care in future healthcare delivery. While post-pandemic adoption rates of digital healthcare options have been lower than expected, healthcare organizations continue to drive efforts to optimize virtual healthcare solutions. These efforts include integrating digital solutions, establishing specialized virtual care teams, and selecting suitable technology to enhance patient experiences and expand care options. To support healthcare organizations navigating the next frontier of health services, Info-Tech Research Group has published its new industry blueprint, titled Virtual Health Playbook: Evaluate and Expand a Virtual Health Practice. The research-backed resource offers IT leaders in the healthcare industry invaluable insights and tools to evaluate and expand virtual health practices, ultimately aiming to increase revenue, improve patient satisfaction, and provide accessible care options.

"In a growing digital health market, opportunities exist for health systems to implement, advance, and expand their virtual care services in a way that creates new models of care that will decrease costs and improve patient satisfaction," says Sharon Auma-Ebanyat, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Healthcare leaders have already made strategic investments in anticipating an expansion of virtual care as a viable service delivery alternative to intensive in-person appointments. Moreover, the industry leaders are trying to harness the power of artificial intelligence to optimize virtual care delivery, ensuring enhanced efficiency and efficacy across healthcare."

While the growth of virtual health remains inevitable, Info-Tech's research emphasizes the limitations of a one-size-fits-all approach in developing virtual care practices, highlighting the ineffectiveness for both patients and clinicians. The barrier posed by government reimbursement and billing practices adds further complexity for healthcare organizations. To successfully navigate these challenges, the firm advises that healthcare organizations prioritize digital interoperability, robust data governance, and stringent privacy and security measures for all facets of the healthcare system. This comprehensive approach is crucial to ensuring seamless integration and delivery of high-quality virtual care services.

"Enabling and expanding virtual care within a healthcare organization will open care to patients across vast geographies," says Auma-Ebanyat. "In addition to more options for access to care, virtual care will be a more convenient option for patients and how they interact with all aspects of their healthcare service delivery, which will lead to greater satisfaction for patients and caregivers alike."

The new playbook resource explains how healthcare organizations focusing on virtual health strategies beyond traditional care visits aim to achieve operational cost efficiencies and enhance the overall healthcare experience for patients, clinical outcomes, and clinician engagement. Info-Tech suggests a strategic approach for industry IT leaders to develop effective virtual healthcare to facilitate this impactful shift. The firm's recommended process, covered in Virtual Health Playbook: Evaluate and Expand a Virtual Health Practice, is outlined below at a high level:

In the resource, Info-Tech further explains the transformative potential of AI-enabled solutions within virtual care. From AI-guided patient examinations to AI-powered diagnostics for precise disease detection and from data analysis for insightful clinical decision-making to enhanced remote patient monitoring, the synergy of virtual health and AI presents a promising path toward simplifying healthcare. With this strategic integration, healthcare organizations are primed to harness the power of AI to elevate the standard of virtual care, ultimately driving improved patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.

