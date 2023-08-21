Revolutionizing Home Connectivity: Introducing Consumer-Installable Indoor Fiber Deployment System - InvisiLight® Fiber in the Home Kit

News provided by

OFS

21 Aug, 2023, 09:27 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect Booth 705, OFS, a pioneering leader in cutting-edge fiber optic solutions, proudly announces the launch of a consumer-installable indoor fiber deployment system – the InvisiLight® Fiber in The Home Kit. This revolutionary kit enables service providers to empower homeowners to optimize their in-home experience by improving their wireless connectivity. InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit allows subscribers to centrally position their Optical Network Terminal (ONT) and Wi-Fi Router within their homes to improve Wi-Fi coverage or bring fiber directly to a gamer, using an intuitive and easy-to-follow process.

Key Features and Benefits of the InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit:

Enhanced Gaming Experience: Gamers can now enjoy fully wired connection speeds with lower latency anywhere within their homes. The InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit ensures seamless connectivity for online gaming, eliminating the frustrations caused by lag and interruptions.

Improved Customer Satisfaction and Retention: Faster surfing, streaming, downloads, and uploads with less lag.

Easy Installation: A simple, proven low-skill installation process using included materials and common household tools, plug-and-play connectors, and integrated slack management.

Lower Cost: This may reduce or eliminate the need for Wi-Fi mesh systems. Potential to reduce truck rolls by enabling end-user in-home fiber deployment.

Invisible Infrastructure: The kit includes the InvisiLight wall module and factory-terminated spool, containing a tiny 0.6 mm buffered EZ-Bend® Optical Fiber. The fiber is discreetly mounted in crevices between walls or moldings, seamlessly integrating into the home's decor.

Proven Reliable Performance and Technology: OFS EZ-Bend Optical fiber boasts a 2.5 mm minimum bend radius, enabling it to navigate tight corners with ease. The technology's remarkable capability to handle 50 corners and beyond with negligible loss ensures consistent high-speed performance throughout the home. InvisiLight systems have been installed and providing reliable connectivity to over 1 million subscribers since 2012.

Environmental Commitment: Aligning with OFS commitment to environmental responsibility, the InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit is RoHS-compliant.

"Service providers can offer their customers the option to install fiber inside the home to improve their experience without adding the cost of deploying personnel to end-users' homes" said Eric Leichter, Senior Product Line Manager for OFS.

To learn more about InvisiLight Fiber in the Home Kit, please visit OFS Booth #705 at the Fiber Connect Conference in Orlando, Florida, August 20-23 or click here.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer, and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. OFS provides future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy.  OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com

OFS PR Contact:
Sherry Salyer
[email protected]
770-798-4210

SOURCE OFS

Also from this source

OFS Introduces Fiber Solutions for America's Broadband Buildout

OFS and Heraeus Comvance Announce the Acquisition of Manufacturing Draw Towers and Facility by Heraeus to Produce Telecommunication Fibers in Denmark to Supply the EMEA Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.