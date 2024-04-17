Revolutionizing Home Espresso: Introducing Spinn 2

Apr 17, 2024, 12:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinn, the pioneer in innovative centrifugal coffee brewing technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated next-generation espresso maker, Spinn 2. Debuting on April 17, 2024, Spinn 2 promises to redefine the at-home espresso, coffee and cold brew experience with its revolutionary features and unparalleled versatility.
Built upon years of research and development, Spinn 2 represents a significant leap forward in coffee brewing technology. Inspired by a simple yet profound question – why isn't there one machine that can brew every style of coffee? – Spinn embarked on a journey to create the ultimate all-in-one espresso, coffee, and cold brew maker. The result is Spinn 2, a groundbreaking appliance that seamlessly integrates centrifuge brewing technology to deliver a wide variety of perfectly extracted coffee beverages.
The core innovation behind Spinn 2 lies in its re-engineered centrifuge technology, aptly named Spinn Drive. Unlike traditional coffee makers that require multiple machines for different brewing methods, Spinn Drive combines a precision burr grinder with a centrifugal brewer, resulting in a streamlined brewing process that preserves the delicate aroma of coffee.
"With Spinn 2, we aimed to challenge the status quo of coffee brewing and offer consumers a truly exceptional experience," said Roderick de Rode, Founder & CEO at Spinn. "We listened to our community's feedback and leveraged our expertise to create a machine that not only produces outstanding results but also prioritizes user convenience and sustainability."
Key features of Spinn 2 include:
- All-in-one brewing capabilities for espresso, coffee, and cold brew
- Spinn Drive technology for enhanced extraction and aroma preservation
- Easy-to-use interface with adjustable drink volume and strength
- Geek Mode for fully customizable brewing parameters via the accompanying app
- Removable hoppers for effortless switching between coffee blends
- Precision scale for consistent dosing and customizable brews
- Sustainable design with no paper filters and minimal waste
In addition to its technological advancements, Spinn 2 boasts several quality-of-life improvements, including a larger centrifuge and Spinn Drive, increased water tank capacity, and a more spacious design.
"We believe that Spinn 2 represents the pinnacle of at-home coffee brewing, offering unparalleled versatility, convenience, and sustainability," added Serge de Warrimont, Founder & CIO . "We invite coffee enthusiasts everywhere to join us in the Spinn revolution and experience the next evolution of coffee at home."
Spinn 2 is available for pre-order exclusively at spinn.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Scott Callender - [email protected].
SOURCE Spinn
