Revolutionizing Home Espresso: Introducing Spinn 2

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinn, the pioneer in innovative centrifugal coffee brewing technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated next-generation espresso maker, Spinn 2. Debuting on April 17, 2024, Spinn 2 promises to redefine the at-home espresso, coffee and cold brew experience with its revolutionary features and unparalleled versatility.

Spinn 2 - The ultimate all-in-one espresso, coffee and cold brew maker. Spinn uses centrifugal brewing technology to make cafe quality coffee drinks at home.

Built upon years of research and development, Spinn 2 represents a significant leap forward in coffee brewing technology. Inspired by a simple yet profound question – why isn't there one machine that can brew every style of coffee? – Spinn embarked on a journey to create the ultimate all-in-one espresso, coffee, and cold brew maker. The result is Spinn 2, a groundbreaking appliance that seamlessly integrates centrifuge brewing technology to deliver a wide variety of perfectly extracted coffee beverages.

The core innovation behind Spinn 2 lies in its re-engineered centrifuge technology, aptly named Spinn Drive. Unlike traditional coffee makers that require multiple machines for different brewing methods, Spinn Drive combines a precision burr grinder with a centrifugal brewer, resulting in a streamlined brewing process that preserves the delicate aroma of coffee.

"With Spinn 2, we aimed to challenge the status quo of coffee brewing and offer consumers a truly exceptional experience," said Roderick de Rode, Founder & CEO at Spinn. "We listened to our community's feedback and leveraged our expertise to create a machine that not only produces outstanding results but also prioritizes user convenience and sustainability."

Key features of Spinn 2 include:

All-in-one brewing capabilities for espresso, coffee, and cold brew

Spinn Drive technology for enhanced extraction and aroma preservation

Easy-to-use interface with adjustable drink volume and strength

Geek Mode for fully customizable brewing parameters via the accompanying app

Removable hoppers for effortless switching between coffee blends

Precision scale for consistent dosing and customizable brews

Sustainable design with no paper filters and minimal waste

In addition to its technological advancements, Spinn 2 boasts several quality-of-life improvements, including a larger centrifuge and Spinn Drive, increased water tank capacity, and a more spacious design.

"We believe that Spinn 2 represents the pinnacle of at-home coffee brewing, offering unparalleled versatility, convenience, and sustainability," added Serge de Warrimont, Founder & CIO . "We invite coffee enthusiasts everywhere to join us in the Spinn revolution and experience the next evolution of coffee at home."

Spinn 2 is available for pre-order exclusively at spinn.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Scott Callender - [email protected].

SOURCE Spinn