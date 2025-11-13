Revolutionizing Home Wellness: MARNUR Unveils Tech-Driven Heated Throws and Massagers for Walmart's Black Friday AE1

Effortless warmth and recovery powered by intelligent heating technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the colder season approaches, MARNUR, a trusted brand renowned for its health-focused home products, is excited to announce exclusive discounts during Walmart's upcoming Black Friday AE1 November Mega Sale. Whether you're an office worker, a full-time mom, or anyone seeking cozy comfort, MARNUR's collection of heated throws blanket, heating blankets, massage guns, and modern home essentials offers the perfect blend of warmth, relaxation, and cutting-edge technology — all at unbeatable prices. Designed for a broad audience, these products integrate seamlessly into everyday routines.

Marnur AE1 heating blanket massage gun cabinet Christmas Gift Idea Soft Home

Warm and Cozy Home Living, Backed by Innovation and Health Benefits

MARNUR's product lineup enhances daily comfort and well-being, meeting the rising demand for energy-efficient and health-conscious home solutions.

Exclusive Walmart AE1 Deals: Warmth, Comfort & Smart Living Made Affordable

As part of Walmart's AE1, MARNUR is offering deep discounts on its top-rated home wellness products—perfect for those seeking comfort and eco-friendly living solutions.

MARNUR 7284 Flannel Full Heated Blanket (Linen)

50% Off | Now $34.99 (Reg. $69.99) | Nov 13-16

4.4/5 from 828 reviews

Measuring a generous 72" x 84", the blanket offers full-body coverage, making it ideal for relaxing on the sofa or ensuring a warm, restful night's sleep. Equipped with advanced fast and even heating technology, it effectively eliminates cold spots and provides six customizable heat settings for optimal personal comfort.

Crafted from soft, machine-washable flannel, the blanket delivers consistent, energy-efficient warmth that supports both comfort and sustainability—an appealing choice for households preparing for cooler weather and mindful of energy use amid today's economic climate.

MARNUR LY09A-5060 Faux-Fur Heated Throw (Khaki)

50% Off | Now $34.99 (Reg. $69.99) | Nov 13-16

4.7/5 from 221 reviews

Wrap yourself in warmth with this ultra-soft, energy-efficient heated throw featuring six adjustable heat levels and an automatic 4-hour shut-off timer for safety. Made from plush khaki bubble-fleece, it's machine washable and built for lasting comfort.

MARNUR SM-HP1224A Heating Pad (Sky Blue)

36% Off | Now $13.99 (Reg. $21.99) | Nov 13-16

4.3/5 from 3,351 reviews

Experience fast, soothing relief with this versatile heating pad. Its soft micro-plush cover supports both moist and dry heat therapy, ideal for muscle relaxation after a busy day — all while using minimal energy.

MARNUR MG-M23 Mini Massage Gun (Black)

48% Off | Now $25.99 (Reg. $49.99) | Nov 13-16

4.7/5 from 572 reviews

Compact yet powerful, this portable massage gun delivers deep-tissue percussion therapy with multiple speed settings. Rechargeable and lightweight, it's ideal for muscle recovery and relaxation at home.

Customers are celebrating its performance and portability. Emily, a verified buyer, commented: "This thing is amazing! I have a bigger one, but it's so heavy that it hurts my wrist after a while. This little one is lightweight and easy to use—and somehow it has just as much, if not more, power than the larger one I own. I'm buying another for my mom for Mother's Day!"

MARNUR OB-JL-001 1.4 m TV Stand with Sliding Tambour Door

40% Off | Now $119.99 (Reg. $199.99) | Nov 13-16

4.4/5 from 350 reviews

Stylish and practical, this walnut-finished TV stand features a unique roll-up door and ample storage — perfect for creating an organized, modern living space that complements your cozy home.

These deals not only make healthy, comforting living affordable but also reflect the growing consumer trend toward energy-efficient, smart home products that blend technology with everyday wellness. Don't miss your chance to elevate your home comfort this season with MARNUR's trusted products—designed for your lifestyle, your health, and the planet.

Meeting Modern Consumer Needs: Energy Efficiency, Health, and Smart Comfort

MARNUR's product line addresses the rising demand for eco-friendly, energy-saving home essentials that promote health and wellness. The heated throws and pads provide a low-energy way to stay warm without relying on whole-home heating, helping families reduce energy consumption and costs. Meanwhile, the massage guns and heating pads offer convenient relief from muscle tension and stress, fitting perfectly into busy lifestyles that value self-care.

https://www.walmart.com/ip/MARNUR-Electric-Throw-Blanket-50-x-60-Flannel-Shu-Sherpa-Heated-Throwwith-4-Heating-Levels-3-Hours-Auto-off-Red/953386425

Customers have praised the blanket's comfort and quality. Bella, a verified buyer, shared: "This is the best electric blanket I've ever bought—at a wonderful price. It's not scratchy, delivers even heat, and while the silky-smooth finish can cause slight sliding on the bed, it's no big deal. I loved it so much, I bought two more for my kids."

A Blend of Technology and Comfort for Today's Homes

By integrating smart features like multiple heat settings, auto shut-off safety, and portable design, MARNUR's products deliver seamless comfort alongside intelligent home living. These offerings align with the growing trend of combining technology with wellness, making everyday relaxation more accessible.

About MARNUR

MARNUR is dedicated to delivering health-focused, high-quality home products designed to improve comfort, wellness, and modern living. Available at Walmart and online, MARNUR continues to innovate with practical solutions for families seeking warmth, relaxation, and stylish home essentials.

Contact Information

Media Contact: Lendy L

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marnur.net/

SOURCE MARNUR