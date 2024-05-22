Revolutionizing Homeownership: Introducing the AI-Powered Marketplace Super-App integrating Real Estate, Mortgage, Insurance, Title, and Closing Services

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SEATTLE, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the real estate industry and homeownership as Finaya, a pioneering force at the intersection of customer-centric real estate and mortgage lending technology, launches its groundbreaking AI-based homeownership marketplace super-app.

Finaya also announces today a definitive merger and acquisition agreement with Nexme, an innovative real estate app with its distinctive "tour now" capability that lets buyers request home tours on demand, and real estate agents to service their requests in real time. With this agreement, Nexme's founders Arian Abdulkader and Vanessa Alvarez will join Finaya's experienced, diverse leadership team with deep technology, AI, lending, real estate and customer experience expertise from premier companies such as Amazon, Better.com, Expedia, Microsoft and Wells Fargo.

"At Finaya, we believe in leveraging AI technology to harmonize the way customers experience homeownership, ushering in capabilities such as affordable home search, dynamic agent commissions, and transparency of end-to-end transactions", said Naren Nath, CEO of Finaya. "At the same time, we are empowering real estate agents, loan officers and other service professionals with unprecedented access to in-market customers, resources and expertise, revolutionizing the industry in the process."

"We're excited to join Finaya and continue making our vision of a seamless home ownership experience a reality, as we move into this era of AI." said Arian Abdulkader, CEO of Nexme.

Finaya seamlessly integrates home buying and selling, mortgage, insurance, title, closing and other related services supported by a marketplace of on-demand realtors, loan brokers, lenders and service providers. Departing from legacy provider-centric models, Finaya is customer-centric, automated digital-first, and integrated from the ground up, unifying the homeownership experience in one place. By harnessing cutting-edge AI/LLM technologies, Finaya plans to aggregate and analyze vast amounts of data to automate home and loan selection, recommend optimal pricing structures, and generate personalized content. Finaya is the AI based digital broker marketplace for fostering high-volume transaction opportunities for lenders and realtors while delivering streamlined conversational experiences for all.

Finaya's vision:

Real Estate Listings: Explore an extensive database of properties tailored to individual preferences and budgets, with advanced search filters and personalized recommendations powered by AI algorithms. Mortgage Solutions: Access competitive mortgage rates and personalized loan options through our network of trusted lenders, with AI-driven tools optimizing the application and approval process. Insurance Services: Protect your investment with tailored insurance solutions, ranging from homeowners' insurance to specialized coverage options, all seamlessly integrated into the platform. Title and Closing Services: Streamline the closing process with end-to-end support, including title searches, escrow services, and legal documentation, ensuring a smooth and secure transaction from start to finish.

With four foundational patents and strategic partnerships in place, the company has also initiated live customer testing in Washington through its Pre-Alpha site and app. It aims to launch nationwide by mid-2024.

Finaya's primary go-to-market is B2B2C, partnering with content publishers, media sites, blogs and influencers to private-label its marketplace while bringing strategic customer value and monetization to them.

About Finaya: Finaya is a groundbreaking AI-powered homeownership super-app that seamlessly integrates home buying and selling, mortgage, and other related services supported by a marketplace of on-demand realtors, loan brokers, lenders and service providers.

