Revolutionizing Industries through GenAIoT: A Comprehensive Analysis of Future Growth Opportunities Unveiled

GenAI refers to algorithms and machine learning models used to create content, including text, audio, images, video, and code.

To be a component of the IoT, the report considers any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

Objects virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

With increasing connected devices comes exponential growth in data volume, which requires novel means of analysis to achieve goals. GenAI technologies are becoming indispensable in unlocking the complete potential of IoT. Augmenting IoT with rapidly advancing GenAI technologies is crucial to delivering GenAIoT-enabled industry solutions.

GenAI and the IoT are revolutionizing the way we interact with the world around us. GenAI can train and run models directly on edge devices, the endpoints of the IoT network. This edge AI approach not only enhances computational efficiency and data security but also unlocks new possibilities for intelligent devices and sensors that continuously generate diverse data streams.

The report covers the following:

Growth drivers and restraints

GenAI market revenue and statistics

Top GenAI-IoT applications

The telecommunications industry's role in the ecosystem

Profiles of top tech companies in the space

Growth opportunities for market participants

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: GenAI for Enhanced IoT Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Enhanced Device Intelligence through GenAI

Growth Opportunity 3: AI-powered Smart Home and Building Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: IoT-connected Vehicles Powered by GenAI

Growth Opportunity 5: IoT-connected Healthcare Powered by GenAI

Growth Opportunity 6: Multimodal Foundational Models for IoT

Growth Opportunity 7: GenAI for Advanced Telecom Networks

Key Topics Covered:

Technology Overview and Definitions

Overview of GenAI

IoT

Overview of IoT Platforms

IoT Platforms and Software - Market Definitions - Global, 2023

Market Overview

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Share by Segment

GenAI in Business - Deployment and Plans

Implementation Challenges of GenAI Initiatives in Business

GenAI-IoT Convergence (GenAIoT)

GenAI-IoT Convergence

GenAI in IoT Platforms

GenAI-IoT Application - IoT Interfaces

GenAI-IoT Application - Code Generation for IoT

GenAI-IoT Application - Robot Control

The Future of the GenAI-IoT Convergence

Unique Position Enables TSPs to Monetize AIoT Opportunities

AI-IoT Convergence - TSPs' Evolving Role

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Profiles of Notable Participants

Soracom

IBM

AWS

Microsoft Azure

Google

NVIDIA

