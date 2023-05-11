Revolutionizing Influencer Marketing: How ChatGPT is Changing the Landscape

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upfluence, the leading influencer marketing software, has announced a game-changing new integration with ChatGPT, the AI-powered language model, that is set to revolutionize influencer recruitment for brands. The integration includes three powerful messaging features inside the software, ChatGPT Reply, ChatGPT Compose and [Coming Soon] ChatGPT Assist, that will equip brands with advanced messaging capabilities and give them a competitive edge in the influencer marketing arena.

ChatGPT Compose assists users in writing new messages using AI learnings from post-campaigns and one-click personalizations such as merge fields. Brands will save time while being able to send customized emails tailored specifically towards their chosen influencers. Upfluence, the leading influencer marketing software, is revolutionizing influencer marketing by adding a native ChatGPT integration to their software's messaging tool, a game-changer that will take brand's influencer recruitment to the next level.

"We're thrilled to announce this association between Upfluence and ChatGPT, which will usher in a new era of influencer recruitment and make it easier and more effective than ever before," said Kevin Creusy, Co-CEO of Upfluence. "Our clients spend thousands of hours each year communicating with influencers, and by integrating ChatGPT's AI-powered technology into our emailing system, we're providing our clients with innovative tools for efficient and personalized communications with creators, saving countless hours and yielding better campaign outreach and ROI."

Personalized and relevant emails are crucial for successful influencer recruitment, yet creating them can be a time-consuming task for brands. Upfluence is projecting close to 1.5 million emails will be sent through their software this year, highlighting the need for advanced AI-driven messaging tools to streamline the communication process and maximize results.

The new ChatGPT-powered features include ChatGPT Reply, which generates an AI response based on the thread of the conversation between the brand and creator. ChatGPT Compose uses AI learnings from previous campaigns and one-click personalizations to help users write new messages quickly and effectively. Lastly, ChatGPT Assist, which will be launched in a few weeks, optimizes already-written emails to enhance communication between content creators and brands.

"With these new features powered by ChatGPT technology, we believe we'll be able to help brands save time, maximize their efforts, and increase ROI when engaging with creators," said Alexis Montagne, CTO of Upfluence. "Our goal is to make it easier for businesses to have successful relationships with powerful influencers."

The new features are part of Upfluence's commitment to providing the best tools for influencer marketing. They complement the company's use of AI-assisted influencer suggestions, language recognition and image recognition technologies, and fake follower detection to deliver high-quality results for clients looking to boost sales through affiliate campaigns and native promo code generation.

"We're excited about these innovations because they further demonstrate how committed we are to making life easier for businesses who want successful relationships with powerful influencers," stated Vivien Garnès, Co-CEO of Upfluence. "By using our powerful email system driven by ChatGPT AI technology, we're offering brands a true game-changer in terms of personalization efficiency. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to take your brand to new heights."

About Upfluence

Driven by data and characterized by its state-of-the-art design, Upfluence Software is the all-in-one SaaS that allows brands and agencies to run powerful integrated influencer-driven affiliate campaigns with organic influencers, supported by A to Z campaign management features and results tracking. Since 2016, Upfluence has served over 1,300 clients worldwide including Saatchi & Saatchi, Nestlé, and more. Visit https://www.upfluence.com & our Press Kit for more.

Media Contact

Upfluence Marketing Department

[email protected]

+1 415 366 0167 | +33 4 20 88 00 40

SOURCE Upfluence