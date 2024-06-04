Revolutionizing Insurance: Vitech and AWS Unveil the Power of Generative AI in On-demand Webinar

Vitech Systems Group

Jun 04, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading global provider of administration software for group insurance and pension administration, collaborated with AWS to host a webinar exploring the impact of generative AI on the insurance industry.

The webinar featured a discussion between Vitech Chief Product Officer Ali Kheirolomoom and AWS Principal Insurance Specialist and Core Systems Lead Terry Buechner moderated by Vitech's SVP of Insurance Sales Stephen Brandt. They discussed the transformative effects that generative AI will have on driving efficiency and customer engagement in the insurance industry as well as the potential pitfalls.

Generative AI poses a wide array of use cases within the insurance industry touching every aspect of the customer journey as well as reshaping operations and marketing. As insurance giants race to study and adopt AI technology, Vitech's pioneering endeavors are making cutting edge advancements in AI accessible for its clients.

The webinar can be viewed at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1669620&tp_key=86b01106fd&sti=linkedin

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

