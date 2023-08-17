Revolutionizing Learning: AR/VR Technologies Impacting the US Nursing Education Market 2023-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Nursing Education Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nursing education market in the US is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected surge of USD 65.65 billion during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.12% throughout the forecast period.

These insightful findings are derived from a comprehensive report that offers a holistic analysis of the nursing education market in the US, encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 prominent vendors.

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, recent trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The nursing education market is being propelled by factors such as the increasing demand for competency-based learning, the shortage of skilled nurses, and the growing regulatory support for nursing education initiatives.

Market Segmentation

The nursing education market in the US is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Graduate courses
  • Postgraduate courses

By End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Home healthcare services

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

One of the key drivers spurring the growth of the nursing education market is the escalating utilization of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies in nursing education. Additionally, the rising popularity of continuing education programs and the adoption of alternative therapies are expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth.

Vendor Analysis and Future Trends

The report offers a robust analysis of several leading players in the nursing education market in the US, including institutions such as Azusa Pacific University, Columbia University, Emory University, NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, PLATTCOLORADO, Rush University, The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, The Ohio State University, The University of Iowa, University of California, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, University of Pittsburgh, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, University of Washington, UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, WEB WOC Nursing Education Program, Western Carolina University, and Yale University. The analysis empowers businesses to enhance their market positioning and capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

Expert Insights and Industry Trends

An analyst from the research team highlighted, "The increasing use of AR/VR in nursing education is a trend gaining momentum in the market."

Furthermore, the report underscores that one of the principal drivers for the nursing education market is the rising demand for competency-based learning.

Comprehensive Research Approach

The study was executed through a comprehensive approach, integrating primary and secondary data sources, including inputs from key industry participants. It encompasses a thorough market and vendor landscape analysis, along with a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

