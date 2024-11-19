Revolutionizing Macular Degeneration Treatment

LORATI's Nano-Grade Eye Drops Show Unprecedented Success

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorati Company Limited has introduced a groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), including both dry and wet forms, with its nano-grade eye drops. Mr. David Lo, CEO of Lorati, announced today that these eye drops have successfully reversed AMD in numerous patients, including those previously deemed legally blind due to conditions such as drusenoid PED (pigment epithelial detachment).

"Over the past seven years, we have restored vision and transformed the lives of dozens of AMD patients," stated Mr. Lo. "Our nano-grade eye drops are designed to simultaneously clear drusen and lipofuscin while regenerating photoreceptor cells—crucial steps in reversing AMD."

Mr. Lo further explained, "Within one hour of application, Lorati's nano-grade eye drops facilitate the excretion of drusen through the RPE (retinal pigment epithelium)/Bruch's membrane/choriocapillaris complex to the outer conjunctiva. Continuous use leads to gradual vision restoration."

"Nano-grade eye drops based on montmorillonite (an extract of God's clay) are believed to be the only effective treatment for both dry and wet AMD," Mr. Lo added. "This nano-grade mineral water has proven completely safe for the human body, unlike organic-based eye drops, which often cause side effects."

To complete one course of treatment, 60 ml of Lorati's nano-grade mineral water is required. Each treatment pack includes six bottles (10 ml each) and is recommended for application up to eight times daily to optimize AMD recovery. Patients with severe AMD may require four to six courses of treatment. While AMD can be effectively treated by nano-grade eye drops, it cannot be cured, as AMD is a metabolic syndrome.

