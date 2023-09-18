Revolutionizing Manufacturing Operations: Quantzig's AI Capacity Planning Case Study

News provided by

Quantzig

18 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Details:  A leading Global Manufacturing Corporation based in the USA partnered with Quantzig to enhance production planning processes and align capacity with market demand. The client faced challenges due to inaccurate demand forecasts and inefficient resource allocation, resulting in production bottlenecks, excess inventory, and unplanned downtimes.

Challenges:

Demand Aggregation and Line Planning Challenges:  The client struggled with demand aggregation and line planning. Disjointed demand data from various sources led to inaccurate forecasts and resource misallocation, causing production inefficiencies and impacting operational costs and customer satisfaction. Uncoordinated line planning resulted in erratic production scheduling, supply chain disruptions, missed delivery deadlines, and potential revenue loss.

Manual-Intensive Process:  Manual data handling increased the risk of errors, resulting in inaccurate forecasts and production schedules. This led to overproduction, surplus inventory, increased carrying costs, and hindered real-time adaptability to market changes. The manual-intensive approach consumed excessive time and labor, hindering productivity, scalability, and operational agility.

Machine Replacements and Unplanned Downtimes:  The client incurred substantial losses, exceeding $2 million, due to frequent machine replacements and unplanned downtimes. These financial setbacks strained profitability, disrupted production schedules, impacted customer satisfaction, and increased maintenance costs. The client's competitiveness suffered as resources were diverted to reactive measures rather than strategic growth initiatives.

Solutions: Quantzig's AI capacity planning introduced a transformative approach to production planning:

Precise Demand Allocation:  Demand allocation algorithms enabled precise matching of production capabilities with market needs. This optimization prevented overproduction and underutilization of resources, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing inventory costs, and improving customer satisfaction.

Granular Analysis and Proactive Adjustments:  Granular analysis allowed proactive adjustments to production schedules, minimizing downtime, and optimizing resource allocation. Data-driven insights empowered the client to adapt swiftly to changing demand patterns, reduce operational costs, and maintain consistent supply.

AI-Based Simulator for Capacity Optimization:  An AI-based simulator predicted available capacity at asset and technology levels, offering unparalleled visibility into production capabilities. This enabled dynamic capacity optimization, minimizing bottlenecks, and downtime risks. Proactive decision-making reduced overproduction and unnecessary maintenance, optimizing costs and enhancing operational agility.

Results: Quantzig's AI capacity planning transformed the client's manufacturing operations:

  • Enhanced operational efficiency and reduced inventory costs.
  • Improved customer satisfaction through consistent supply.
  • Mitigated production bottlenecks and downtime risks.
  • Optimized resource allocation and reduced operational costs.
  • Supported scalability and strategic growth initiatives.

Quantzig's AI capacity planning not only maximized resource efficiency but also bolstered the client's competitive position in the market.

To read the full case study and learn more about Quantzig's solutions, click here!

About Quantzig:

Quantzig  is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. It provides analytics, advisory, and consulting services to organizations across industries, helping them make data-driven decisions.

SOURCE Quantzig

