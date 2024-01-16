Revolutionizing Mesa's Connectivity: FiberFirst Launches Cutting-Edge Internet Services in Arizona

News provided by

FiberFirst

16 Jan, 2024, 13:46 ET

Empowering Mesa with Next-Level Internet Access for Homes and Enterprises

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberFirst, a Texas-based internet service provider (ISP), has officially introduced its cutting-edge fiber internet services to Mesa, Arizona. This milestone comes as a result of FiberFirst's strategic partnership with Ubiquity, a distinguished private infrastructure investment firm specializing in critical communications infrastructure. Operating as an ISP on Ubiquity's open-access network in Mesa, AZ, FiberFirst is poised to revolutionize internet connectivity in the city.

"We are excited to bring FiberFirst to the city of Mesa, Arizona, in communities like Dobson Ranch and anticipate a long-lasting partnership with the residents," stated Bryan Davis, Executive Vice President of Sales and Service at FiberFirst.

Following a successful soft launch on November 14, 2023, FiberFirst has fully commenced its services more broadly in the Mesa market as of today, January 11, marking the company's third state of operation. This development represents a significant stride in FiberFirst's ongoing journey of growth and expansion. Prior to this, FiberFirst had already established itself in Texas, offering high-speed fiber internet to residents and businesses in the DFW and greater Austin regions. Additionally, the company achieved another recent milestone by introducing its services in Omaha, NE, at the end of October 2023.

"Our aim is to empower the Mesa community with top-tier internet services, setting a new standard for connectivity in the region, by creating your Favorite ISP Experience!" Emphasized Davis.

Dobson Ranch and its neighboring areas will be the first to experience the services offered by FiberFirst. The company is committed to serving the Mesa community by providing high-speed, multi-gigabit-capable internet services, along with whole-home Wi-Fi and a range of other connected solutions. With service plans offering speeds of up to 5GB for homes and tailored multi-gigabit solutions for businesses, FiberFirst ensures a seamless experience without data caps or extra fees.

About FiberFirst

FiberFirst is a Texas-based service provider, delivering services over 100% fiber optic networks. It offers multi-gigabit speed fiber internet connections and value-added communication services to homes, businesses, and enterprises with locally based support teams. For more information, please visit FiberFirst.com.

SOURCE FiberFirst

Also from this source

Connecting Omaha to the Future: FiberFirst Unveils Fiber Internet Services in Nebraska

Connecting Omaha to the Future: FiberFirst Unveils Fiber Internet Services in Nebraska

FiberFirst, a Texas-based internet service provider (ISP), has announced the launch of its fiber internet services in the city of Omaha, Nebraska. As ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.