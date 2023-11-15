Revolutionizing Migraine Management: Amia's 'Trigger Free' Foods Line Debuts

Amia

15 Nov, 2023

New Functional Food Brand Launches as the First Tailored Towards People Living with Migraine

 AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amia, a Texas-based CPG startup, proudly launched the nation's first migraine-friendly snack line. Built in collaboration with prominent NYC neurologist and migraine specialist Dr. Alexander Mauskop, Amia is bringing functional food to the migraine market through an assortment of snack bars free of common migraine triggers and packed with natural sources of migraine support.

Each order comes with 9 individually packaged baked oat and seed bars. Flavors include Coconut, Cinnamon, and Original. Our variety pack includes 3 of each flavor.
Comparable to the Allergen-Free food category that caters to individuals with sensitivities to any of the 14 common allergies, the "Trigger Free" category sets a bold precedent, ensuring that the nearly 40 million Americans living with migraine can savor snacks without fear.

Amia is launching with 3 mouth-watering Baked Oat and Seed Bars including a Coconut, Cinnamon, and Original. Bars consist of a nutritious, flavorful mix of gluten-free rolled oats and a blend of superfood seeds including Chia Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Ground Flax, and Pepita Seeds. Amia bars are currently selling exclusively online at helloamia.com.

"These bars address several problems patients with migraines face," says Dr. Mauskop a prominent neurologist and migraine specialist. "Hunger is a common trigger and I always struggle deciding what to recommend for a snack between meals or at night. The problem with most snacks is that they have too much sugar, or they contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, chocolate, or other triggering ingredients." 

"Snack bars are our initial foray into a far-reaching mission, one dedicated to simplifying the dietary choices of those contending daily with migraine triggers," says Jon Katz, Founder and CEO of Amia.

Inspired by the book, Heal Your Headache, every snack bar Amia produces will be free of the most common migraine triggers. Foods like nuts, chocolate, soy, gluten, artificial sweeteners, and dairy are common ingredients in many snacks on the market today, all of which are generally accepted migraine triggers.

Amia was founded by career entrepreneur, Jon Katz, who has been getting migraine attacks since he was seven years old. After an intense cluster of attacks in early 2023, Katz made it his mission to find simple ways to avoid common migraine triggers.

Amia bars are freshly baked and available just in time for the holiday season. Visit helloamia.com to order today.

About Amia

Amia was founded by lifelong migraineur and career entrepreneur, Jon Katz. During his journey to alleviate the frequency of his migraine attacks, he noticed that no food brand existed that supported the migraine community with foods free of the most common migraine triggers, and thus Amia was born.

Amia's mission is to offer satisfying, convenient, and migraine-friendly snacks to the millions of people living with migraine as another tool for migraine management.

