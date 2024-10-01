Revolutionizing Mobile Filmmaking: O2 Short Film Shot on iPhone with Beastgrip DOF Adapter Фoton and PL Cinema Lenses

Directed by Stanislav Kapralov and filmed by Eugene Usanov from Evotime Films, O2 tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world where toxic air turns people into zombies. To survive, people must wear oxygen masks and carry O2 tanks. The film's central message reflects how we often live for the future, forgetting to embrace the present.

The team behind O2 used Atlas Mercury Series Anamorphic Lenses, which provided the film with a cinematic character, depth, and iconic lens flares. With additional support from Old Fast Glass, the crew built a camera rig using additional equipment, allowing them to work with the iPhone just as they would with a professional camera.

"This adapter is the next step in the evolution of mobile filmmaking," says Vadym Chalenko. "It's still a prototype, but it allowed us to break through the limitations of the iPhone's built-in lens. We used high-quality cinema lenses, giving the film a look similar to what you'd see with traditional cameras."

Director Stanislav Kapralov shares, "I wanted O2 to have a true cinematic feel. Being a visual director, I was excited to see the results we achieved using Atlas lenses with this new DOF adapter. Additionally, AI tools enabled us to add VFX at a fraction of the cost. Although it's in its early stages, I believe the film's final look speaks for itself."

Eugene Usanov, DoP, adds, "The Beastgrip DOF Adapter let us use Atlas Anamorphic lenses, and I was blown away by the results. Despite concerns about the iPhone's dynamic range and low-light performance, Apple ProRes Log exceeded expectations. Combined with the Atlas lenses, the footage looks like it was captured on a cinema camera. It felt like we defied physics."

O2 highlights the evolving potential of mobile filmmaking, where smartphones and advanced tools merge to unlock new cinematic possibilities in storytelling

