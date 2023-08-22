Revolutionizing Nonprofit Fundraising

riskfreeitemshop.com Offers E-Comm Shop With AI-Powered Item Sourcing for Nonprofit Fundraising.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- riskfreeitemshop.com, (formerly owned and operated by ZGIVE), proudly announces the release of its innovative e-commerce shop and AI-powered Donor Intelligence Report to the greater nonprofit community. The e-comm shop helps nonprofits "smart-source" auction items and turbo-boost their event fundraisers.

This e-comm shop offers a curated collection of best-selling consignment vacations, experiences, jewelry, and more - in an easy-to-use online store format without requiring any upfront payment.

A key feature that sets riskfreeitemshop.com apart is its integration of cutting-edge AI technology. The platform offers a free AI-powered Donor Intelligence Report to nonprofits, providing them with actionable insights into their donor audience. This report empowers nonprofits to gain a comprehensive understanding of their donors' interests and wealth ratings, enabling them to select fundraising items that resonate with their supporters.

"We are thrilled to now offer riskfreeitemshop.com to the greater nonprofit community. The shop is a game-changing solution designed to empower nonprofits and amplify their impact," said Tricia Roseveare, CEO and Co-Founder of riskfreeitemshop.com. "By eliminating upfront payments and harnessing the power of AI-driven donor intelligence, we aim to streamline the fundraising process and drive greater success for nonprofits."

Created in 2020 exclusively for nonprofit clients of ZGIVE (a former digital auction platform), riskfreeitemshop.com is now available to any nonprofit organization seeking to enhance its fundraising efforts. The e-comm shop also collaborates seamlessly with some of the industry's leading digital auction platforms and fundraising software. This integration enables these platforms' users to seamlessly access the innovative risk-free item shop, expanding their opportunities to source relevant and captivating items for their fundraising initiatives.

As nonprofits continue to navigate the challenges of fundraising in an evolving landscape, riskfreeitemshop.com emerges as a beacon of innovation and customization - redefining how nonprofit organizations engage with their donors and execute successful fundraising events.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tricia Roseveare, CEO/Co-Founder, [email protected], (925) 963-1047

To learn more about riskfreeitemshop.com visit www.riskfreeitemshop.com.

About riskfreeitemshop.com:

Riskfreeitemshop.com is a cutting-edge platform that empowers nonprofit organizations with best-selling consignment items to turbo-boost revenue at fundraising events. By offering a curated collection of items without upfront payments and leveraging AI-powered donor intelligence, riskfreeitemshop.com aims to revolutionize nonprofit fundraising and deepen donor engagement. The shop platform also integrates seamlessly with top digital auction platforms, thereby expanding its reach and impact within the nonprofit sector.

