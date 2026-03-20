Revolutionizing Patient Healthcare: Elitra Health's Cutting-Edge Concierge Primary Care Program

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elitra Health, a Concierge healthcare company focused on longevity and preventive medicine, has been trusted since 2016 with over 5,000 longevity Executive Exams annually. They are the leading provider of Executive Exams in the east coast, and their caliber of service has won over leaders from top law firms, global banks, and Fortune 100 companies.

Primary Care Without Waiting Rooms 35:1 Physician to Patient Ratio

"Our longevity healthcare patients came to us once a year for their annual benchmark exam, then asked for something more," said Ari Cukier, CEO of Elitra Health. "They wanted the same level of care, attention, and healthcare insight every day of the year, so we built that dedicated, hands on white glove service into our Concierge Primary Care membership."

Elitra Health is the only Concierge Primary Care practice developed by a leading enterprise in highly personalized, ultra-luxury private care, and they apply that expertise every day to their Concierge Primary Care patients by providing precise, personal, and coordinated healthcare.

With Elitra Health, you have 24/7 direct access to your personal physician (yes, their actual cell phone number)- but access is only the beginning. What truly sets Elitra Health apart happens quietly, behind the scenes. Your physicians and specialists meet regularly as a team to review your progress, refine your goals, and look ahead, always guided by one essential question: What can we do next to help you live better, longer?

While healthcare grows larger and more impersonal, Elitra Health remains intentionally small. By purposefully limiting physician patient loads to just 35 patients per physician, they are able to provide deeper relationships, and care that feels genuinely human. Elitra Health remains laser focused on the details of care, all in service of the long view.

Key features of Elitra Health's Concierge Primary Care program include:

24/7 physician cell phone access

Same-day day appointments, virtual or in person

Extended, unhurried consultations

Personalized preventive care and wellness planning

Care coordination with specialists and all health providers

Advanced diagnostics and health monitoring

Access to Eltra Health's longevity clinic and comprehensive Executive Exams

Elitra Health's Concierge Primary Care model addresses growing patient demand for greater accessibility, transparency, and continuity of care. With healthcare systems increasingly strained by administrative demands and high patient volumes, Elitra offers a sustainable alternative that allows their physicians to focus on delivering high-quality care.

"Our patients gain peace of mind knowing they have a dedicated medical partner who understands their complete health picture," said Norman Galanti, Concierge Primary Care Medical Director at Elitra Health. "Patients today want more than rushed visits and fragmented care. Our approach enables earlier detection of health issues and more effective prevention strategies, allowing us to deliver thoughtful, proactive healthcare that prioritizes each patient's unique needs."

Elitra Health's Concierge Primary Care program is designed to go above and beyond the standard, providing a dedicated, multidisciplinary team of experts, a comprehensive annual Executive Exam, next generation diagnostics, and advanced imaging.

But what truly distinguishes Elitra Health is integration. Their full-time, in-house clinical team works to synthesize all the pieces of a patient's care into a clear picture of their health. And when care extends beyond Elitra, they quickly and quietly secure expedited access to top hospitals and specialists eliminating waitlists and uncertainty.

Elitra Health's Concierge Primary Care program provides a single point of access for everything needed: Every expert. Every technology. Every detail focused on the patient's entire healthcare journey.

Elitra Health's is now accepting applications to its Concierge Primary Care service, and patients interested in learning more about membership and services can visit https://concierge.elitrahealth.com/

Elitra Health is a Concierge healthcare organization dedicated to delivering personalized, high-quality medical care through personalized service. By combining preventive medicine, advanced diagnostics, and patient-focused care, the company aims to transform how individuals experience healthcare.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Pasternak

Director of Marketing

Elitra Health

[email protected]

914-730-2073

www.elitrahealth.com

SOURCE Elitra Health