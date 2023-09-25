Revolutionizing Procurement: SpendEdge's AI-Backed MRO Spend Optimization Case Study

News provided by

SpendEdge

25 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The procurement landscape is evolving rapidly, with various industries facing complex challenges in sourcing equipment and materials. In one such case, a North American manufacturer of synthetic-non-ionic surfactants and chemical products encountered difficulties in managing their MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) spend effectively. SpendEdge stepped in to provide innovative solutions, optimizing the client's MRO procurement processes and achieving remarkable results.

Continue Reading
Procurement Challenges Troubling Executives in the Sheet Metal Fabrication Equipment Market
Procurement Challenges Troubling Executives in the Sheet Metal Fabrication Equipment Market

Client Details: Our client, a prominent North American manufacturer with a global presence, is recognized for its innovation and commitment to cost efficiency and sustainability in the chemical sector. Their extensive product portfolio spans multiple operating segments and serves industries worldwide.

Challenges: The client's procurement organization had successfully implemented various cost-saving initiatives over the years. However, indirect spend, particularly in the realm of MRO, remained a complex challenge. Several factors contributed to this:

  1. Lack of Clear Visibility: Indirect spend often went unnoticed on CPO dashboards, leading to data errors, wastage of time, and resources.
  2. Distributed Supplier Base: Indirect spend involved numerous suppliers, making it difficult to track and trace purchase transactions accurately.
  3. Data Complexity: Multiple part numbers assigned to the same item, labeling errors, and supplier substitutions added layers of complexity.
  4. Overruns in MRO Sourcing: These challenges resulted in cost and time overruns in MRO sourcing, impacting the client's efficiency and bottom line.

Solutions: In late 2022, the client partnered with SpendEdge's procurement intelligence experts to address these challenges and revolutionize their MRO spend management. Working remotely from a lower-cost location, our specialists implemented a market-leading AI-backed spend optimization solution. The process included:

  1. Deep Data Assessment: Analyzing current and three-year historic procurement data, alongside external market information, to identify patterns across all spend categories, including MRO.
  2. Supplier Consolidation: Identifying opportunities for supplier consolidation to reduce maverick spend and improve supplier management.
  3. Predictive Models: Developing modules capable of predicting future spend patterns, enhancing proactive procurement decisions.
  4. Item Master Integrity: Ensuring data integrity in the item master, eliminating discrepancies between manufacturer and supplier part numbers.

Results: The transformation of MRO spend management had a profound impact:

  1. Cost Savings: The client brought a significant portion of MRO spend under prediction and management, leading to substantial cost savings.
  2. Deeper Supplier Relationships: Improved supplier consolidation and management enhanced relationships and reliability.
  3. Streamlined Procurement: Predictive models and data integrity streamlined procurement processes, saving time and resources.
  4. Enhanced Efficiency: The client's procurement organization became more agile and efficient, driving cost-effective practices.

To read the full case study and learn more about SpendEdge's transformative solutions, click here.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge is a global procurement and supply chain consulting firm with a reputation for driving innovation and cost efficiency. We empower organizations across industries to make informed, data-driven decisions.

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

Navigating the Crude Oil Conundrum: SpendEdge's Strategic Guidance

SpendEdge Empowers North American Chemical Manufacturer to Revolutionize MRO Procurement with AI-Backed Spend Optimization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.