Revolutionizing Product Data: JOY IT Solutions Launches AI-Powered JOY PIM

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JOY IT Solutions proudly announces the launch of JOY PIM, an AI-powered Product Information Management (PIM) solution designed to streamline data management and drive business growth. Acting as a central source of truth, JOY PIM simplifies product information collection, maintenance, and enrichment, providing unparalleled collaboration, control, commerce, and visibility. This enables manufacturers, e-commerce players, retailers, and distributors to deliver exceptional product experiences at scale.

Managing an ever-growing SKU list is a complex challenge for businesses. With constant updates to prices, labels, and descriptions, product catalogues risk inefficiency, high costs, and outdated information. JOY PIM tackles these issues by centralizing data, reducing manual effort, and ensuring accurate, real-time information across teams and channels.

JOY PIM is tailored to meet the needs of SMBs and enterprises alike, offering:

Digital Asset Management (DAM): Efficiently organize and distribute digital assets while integrating with ERPs for seamless operations, including managing schedules, studio capacity, and external vendors for photography.

Multilingual support: Maintain consistent brand messaging across global markets.

Maintain consistent brand messaging across global markets. Channel-readiness: Expand effortlessly into new sales channels with high-quality, optimized data.

Expand effortlessly into new sales channels with high-quality, optimized data. Supplier integration: Streamline onboarding, control updates, and improve conversions with automation.

"Our PIM solution is a strategic enabler for businesses navigating modern commerce," said Naveen Vooka, CEO of JOY IT Solutions. "By transforming product data into a valuable asset, JOY PIM accelerates time-to-market, enhances profitability, and ensures businesses stay competitive in an ever-evolving market."

Pasala Damodaram, AVP – IT at Home Centre, Landmark India, highlighted JOY PIM's impact: "It has significantly reduced turnaround times for product updates, improved team collaboration, and streamlined our product management processes. JOY PIM is a true game-changer for our operations."

JOY IT Solutions, known for its expertise in GRC consultation, low-code development, and digital transformation, continues to empower businesses across industries. JOY PIM further cements its reputation as an innovative technology partner, helping clients achieve success in a data-driven world.

