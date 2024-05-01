Revolutionizing Recreation and Emergency Water Purification

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Hill Water LLC, a company built by professionals with over 40 years of emergency preparedness experience, is excited to introduce new, innovative water purification and filtration products to the United States retail market. At the core of these solutions is the revolutionary MadiDrop™ ceramic tablet. Redefining water purification, this 3" x 1" tablet uses ionic silver, eliminates the need for boiling, is environmentally friendly (all natural materials), and kills more than 99.99% of pathogenic bacteria without impacting taste, odor, or color.

As the exclusive distributor of this scientific innovation to the US market, Snow Hill Water offers clean, safe drinking water for all consumers, fundamentally redefining the concept of sustainability. Each tablet can purify up to 2000 gallons of water, offering a cost-effective solution for both daily use and emergencies. Boasting 400 uses with a perpetual shelf life, Snow Hill Water offers a truly sustainable option for short and long-term water purification needs from outdoor recreation to personal emergencies and widespread disasters.

Although new to the US market, MadiDrops have provided over a 100 million gallons of safe drinking water to people around the globe through non-profit and relief organizations. Lab and field tests were conducted by world-renowned organizations and academic institutions including NSF International, Faith in Water, and the University of Virginia.

With over four decades dedicated to emergency preparedness, Snow Hill Water recognizes the vital role clean water plays in times of crisis. Our mission is clear and simple: Provide families and individuals the fundamental necessity of clean, pure water, ensuring health and resilience in time of need. These unique water purification and filtration products are essential components for all emergency kits and disaster supplies.

Don't wait for the inevitable crisis. Secure your clean water supply today with Snow Hill Water's innovative, cost-effective solutions. Visit https://snowhillwater.com for more information on Snow Hill Water and our revolutionary water purification and filtration products.

Snow Hill Water was established by emergency preparedness professionals who have been in the preparedness and prepper business for over 40 years. We have a passion for helping people prepare for the inevitable challenges and calamities that fall upon us all at one time or another. Being able to survive just 3 days without hydration, we recognize the most critical component to any emergency preparedness plan is ensuring access to clean, healthy water.

