Revolutionizing Renewable Energy: Solar Panel Recycling Industry Anticipates Exponential Growth, with a 36.8% CAGR Forecast from 2023 to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Panel Recycling: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent comprehensive analysis of the global solar panel recycling industry reveals promising growth prospects, projecting the market value to surge from $0.36 billion in 2023 to an impressive $1.72 billion by 2028. This substantial growth corresponds to an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.8%.

The in-depth report provides an extensive examination of various facets within the solar panel recycling sector. Notably, the study covers process categories, key drivers, emerging trends, and significant players in each category. These insights contribute to meticulous market estimates, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of this dynamic industry.

The report underscores the influence of government regulations, prevailing technology, and economic factors on the solar panel recycling market. In this regard, it offers invaluable facts, figures, and statistics, essential for evaluating stable market aspects, as well as the industry's current trends and projections.

Moreover, the report adopts diverse perspectives for market analysis, including an Economical, Social, and Governance (ESG) analysis, patent analysis, and a focus on emerging trends.

The global solar energy generation capacity has been on a remarkable trajectory, with an average annual growth rate of 22% since 2021. By 2028, it is anticipated to witness a further surge of approximately 25%. Solar energy now constitutes more than 3% of the global electricity mix, underscoring the increasing prominence of renewable energy sources.

The exponential growth of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity is particularly noteworthy. In just two decades, this capacity has expanded over 750-fold, escalating from a modest 1.4 GW in 2000 to a staggering 760 GW in 2020, as confirmed by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

China emerges as a dominant player in the solar energy sector, boasting the largest installed capacity in both new and cumulative categories, with a cumulative installed capacity exceeding 400 GW. The United States, Japan, Germany, India, Australia, Italy, Brazil, the Netherlands, and South Korea also contribute significantly to PV installations.

As the renewable energy market continues to expand, the significance of recycling processes becomes increasingly evident. The surge in solar panel installations, initiated in the 2000s, has set the stage for a wave of discarded solar panels. Given the approximate 25-year lifespan of solar panels, nations are approaching the first major phase of panel disposal.

The solar panel recycling industry, still in its infancy, presents substantial room for innovation and growth, particularly since most of the current solar capacity has been added within the last decade.

While current photovoltaic waste volumes remain low, the projection for the next 10-20 years is drastically different. With the growing deployment of PV systems and an increasing number of modules reaching the end of their useful life, PV waste is anticipated to surge nearly 40-fold by 2030.

The potential market value of recyclable materials extracted from solar panels is projected to leap from $170 million in 2022 to a staggering $2.7 billion by 2030, offering a lucrative economic opportunity and paving the way for the creation of new industries centered around scrap panels.

The solar panel recycling market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 36.8% from 2023 to 2028. This growth trajectory is propelled by escalating solar panel installations, supportive government policies, and heightening environmental concerns.

The report highlights that the Asia-Pacific region is poised to retain its position as the largest market for solar panel recycling, with a current market share of over 36.7%. Europe follows closely at 31.2%, and North America at 20.5%. This distribution trend is expected to persist through 2028 with minor variations.

In terms of the recycling process, the thermal segment commands the largest market share at 58.4%, followed by the chemical segment at 27.6% in 2022. In the realm of technology, the silicon-based category takes the lead, accounting for over 69.9% of the market share in 2022.

The global solar panel recycling market report introduces various companies that are driving innovation and growth within the sector. Some of the prominent companies mentioned include:

Aerisoul Metal & Energy Corp. S.R.O.

Aurubis AG

Cascade Eco Minerals LLC

First Solar

Nth Cycle Inc.

Reclaim Pv Recycling

Rosi Solar

Solarcycle Inc.

The Retrofit Companies Inc.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

We Recycle Solar, Inc.

The report includes 21 data tables and 63 additional tables, providing a comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global solar panel recycling market. It delves into market trends, revenue estimates, growth drivers, regulatory dynamics, technological advancements, and competitive landscapes, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.8 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Definition

Solar Pv Industry

Solar Irradiance

Energy Demand

Value Chain Overview

Parent Market Overview - Global E-Waste Market

History

Recycling Process

Regulatory Framework

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Other Regulations

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Policies for the Safe Disposal of Solar Panels

Rising Environmental Concerns

Resource Recovery and Economic Incentives

Increasing Installation of Solar Panels

Challenges

Cost-Effectiveness

Availability of Inexpensive Alternatives

Limited Recycling Infrastructure

Technological Advancements in Solar Panels

Opportunities

Partnership Between Manufacturers and Recycling Companies

Recycling Standards and Certifications

Growth of Downstream Industries

Green Products

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Process

Introduction

Chemical Process

Thermal Process

Laser Process

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Introduction

Silicon-Based Technology

Thin-Film Technology

Other Technologies

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Shelf Life

Introduction

Regular Loss

Early Loss

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Sustainability in the Solar Panel Recycling Industry: An Esg Perspective

Importance of Esg in the Solar Panel Recycling Industry

Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Esg Practices in the Solar Panel Recycling Industry

Current Status of Esg in the Market for Solar Panel Recycling

Esg Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Case Study: Example of Successful Esg Implementation

Environmental Initiatives:

Social Initiatives:

Governance Initiatives:

Outcomes:

Investments:

Future of Esg: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Development

Key Highlights

Megatrend

Circular Economy Practices

Green Products

Emerging Technologies in the Market

Hot Blade Delamination Process

Nano-Silicon

Sequential Electrowinning

New Technology Developments

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Patent Analysis Based on Patents Issued to Different Companies

Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Startups Fundings in Solar Panel Recycling

Chapter 13 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market for Solar Panel Recycling Structure

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lj01w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets