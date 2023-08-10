Revolutionizing Retail Promotions: How Quantzig's Campaign Analytics Transformed a Retailer's Success

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading data analytics and consulting firm, Quantzig, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking success in transforming retail promotions for a prominent retailer. By leveraging cutting-edge Promotion and Campaign Analytics, Quantzig empowered the retailer to revamp their promotional strategies and achieve unprecedented growth.

The client was facing significant challenges as once-successful same-price promotions that had proven effective in the previous year were no longer resonating with customers. Besides, their existing campaign success rates remained notably low in specific regions, despite offering higher discounts. After analyzing the challenges faced by the client, Quantzig identified the ideal messaging, emotional triggers, and visual appeal that resonated with target audiences. Our team analyzed Customer Journey that helped the client decode the latest trends and customer preferences, ultimately identifying the next-best promotions for improved conversion.

All the above initiatives resulted in:

  • 35% increase in campaign open rates
  • 9% increase in conversion rates 
  • 14% boost to overall revenue from new and existing customers

To read the full article: Click here!

About Quantzig:   

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.   

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.    

