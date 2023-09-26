Revolutionizing Retail: Quantzig's Assortment Optimization Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Details: A leading IT company in the United States partnered with Quantzig to transform its retail operations.

Challenges: The client faced several challenges in their retail operations:

Merchandising and Assortment Optimization Help Retailers Optimize Stocks

High Carry-Over Volume: Excess inventory from previous seasons led to financial losses. Frequent Stockouts: Maintaining stock levels for popular sizes was a struggle, resulting in lost sales opportunities. High Inventory Costs: Inventory holding costs per store were high, impacting profitability. Limited Customer Growth: Stagnant growth in unique customers per store indicated limited market penetration and revenue growth opportunities.

Solutions: Quantzig provided a range of merchandising and assortment optimization solutions:

Consumer Choice-Based Assortment Optimization Models: These models tailored product offerings to match consumer preferences at a granular level, optimizing assortments. Style and Size Level Sales Forecasting System: Accurate sales forecasting ensured the availability of popular sizes, reducing stockouts and improving customer satisfaction. Category Walk-Out Minimizer Tool: This tool identified and eliminated underperforming categories, enhancing inventory efficiency and profitability.

Results: Quantzig's assortment optimization solutions revolutionized the client's retail operations:

Reduced Inventory Costs: Excess inventory and holding costs were minimized, improving profitability.

Excess inventory and holding costs were minimized, improving profitability. Improved Customer Satisfaction: Accurate sales forecasting reduced stockouts, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Accurate sales forecasting reduced stockouts, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Enhanced Efficiency: The elimination of underperforming categories streamlined assortments, increasing inventory efficiency.

The elimination of underperforming categories streamlined assortments, increasing inventory efficiency. Revenue Growth: With improved operations and customer satisfaction, the client unlocked new revenue growth opportunities.

Quantzig's expertise in merchandising and assortment optimization drove positive changes in the client's retail operations, leading to improved profitability and growth.

SOURCE Quantzig