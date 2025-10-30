Revolutionizing Roadside Assistance for Fleets and Insurers: 24HR Truck Services Launches AI-Driven Solutions for RVs and Heavy Trucks

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24HR Truck Services, a nationwide leader in AI and automation for the trucking and repair industry, today announced the launch of a next-generation roadside assistance platform tailored for insurance providers and their policyholders with RVs and heavy trucks. Leveraging the industry's first Suite of Agentic AI Agents for Roadside Support, the platform delivers smarter, faster, and more reliable emergency assistance—while reducing costs for fleets and insurers.

Unlocking Efficiency with AI

Smarter roadside assistance End the waste in roadside operations - automate, predict, and save with AI.

At the core of this innovation is the world's first set of purpose-built Agentic AI agents designed to support roadside requests for fleets and insurers—reducing dependency on traditional call centers and dispatch agents.

Built on a centralized data architecture, 24HR's platform empowers fleets and insurers to move beyond reactive response by streamlining roadside support, automating assistance calls, and delivering rapid help to drivers in need.

The system also integrates duty-cycle pattern intelligence, and high-frequency vehicle telemetry to better predict roadside events, optimize dispatching, and ensure that heavy-duty and medium-duty drivers receive the right help at the right time. It can even schedule preventive maintenance (PMs) automatically.

Why Focus on RVs and Heavy Trucks?

Research confirms that RVs and heavy trucks experience higher breakdown rates than passenger vehicles due to long operating hours, heavy loads, and extended travel distances.

24HR Truck Services provides insurers with a platform purpose-built for the real-world demands of larger vehicles—enhancing reliability, uptime, and cost efficiency.

Comprehensive Suite of Solutions for Fleets

24HR Truck Services' platform includes:

24/7 Call Center & Virtual Support — Combines live agents with AI to ensure policyholders always receive immediate assistance.





— Combines live agents with AI to ensure policyholders always receive immediate assistance. Smart Dispatching Services — Coordinates emergency breakdown calls nationwide through a trusted network of service providers and OEM partners.





— Coordinates emergency breakdown calls nationwide through a trusted network of service providers and OEM partners. Digital Twin Analytics — Helps insurers model asset performance, replacement cycles, and cost efficiency for better long-term planning.





— Helps insurers model asset performance, replacement cycles, and cost efficiency for better long-term planning. Service Workflows & Visual Analytics — Automates roadside case management and provides actionable operational dashboards.

Benefits for Insurance Providers

Customized Programs — Tailored roadside solutions specifically designed for RVs and heavy trucks.





— Tailored roadside solutions specifically designed for RVs and heavy trucks. Cost Efficiency — Achieve up to a 40% reduction in call-center costs within the first year.





— Achieve up to a 40% reduction in call-center costs within the first year. Nationwide Coverage — Service network spanning all 48 contiguous U.S. states.





— Service network spanning all 48 contiguous U.S. states. Effortless Implementation — Allows fleets and insurers with existing vendor contracts and services to adopt new technology without voiding agreements or disrupting operations.





— Allows fleets and insurers with existing vendor contracts and services to adopt new technology without voiding agreements or disrupting operations. Virtual Development Labs — Open to fleets and insurers through December 19, 2025, offering a no-risk opportunity to explore innovations such as 24/7 AI-enabled call centers, intelligent dispatch agents, and predictive fleet-management tools.

"RVs and heavy trucks require a different level of roadside support than passenger vehicles," said Aaron Swan, CEO of 24HR Truck Services. "By using predictive analytics, digital twins, and real-time telemetry through our partner ecosystem, we're giving fleets and insurers a powerful way to reduce costs, increase customer satisfaction, and deliver smarter roadside support at scale."

Ready to Transform Roadside Programs?

Insurance providers can explore pilot programs, or request a personalized demo to see how 24HR Truck Services can modernize their roadside assistance operations.

For more information, visit www.24hrtruckfix.com or email [email protected] .

About 24HR Truck Services

24HR Truck Services Inc. is a nationwide service and automation platform that coordinates roadside assistance, handles emergency vehicle breakdowns, analyzes risk, and streamlines roadside operations for insurers, fleets, and repair networks. Through partnerships with leading technology providers, the company delivers predictive maintenance, smart dispatching, and AI-powered case management to ensure fleets, insurers, and policyholders receive rapid, reliable support.

Media Contact:

Public Relations

302-273-1234

[email protected]

SOURCE 24HR Truck Services