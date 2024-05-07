Revolutionizing Roof Maintenance: How Guaranteed Roof's Innovative Cleaning Service is Breaking the Mold in the Roofing Industry

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their groundbreaking methods that challenge the traditional approach of removing and replacing roofing, Guaranteed Roof, a roofing company based in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been offering a way to rejuvenate roofs using a plant-based oil product. According to the team at Guaranteed Roof, they recently developed an innovation in new services targeted to maintain and prolong the lifespan of the roof — a roof cleaning service .

One of the major challenges faced by homeowners is the growth of algae on their roofs, which can cause staining and dark spots on the roof surface. According to roofing suppliers, if left untreated, the asphalt core is highly susceptible to damage with algae growth, as algae is a known cause of moisture retention in the shingle.

The new process of roof cleaning offered by Guaranteed Roof overcomes the challenges cited with traditional roof cleaning services, according to sources on their team. The issue many have run into with power washing is damage to the roofing materials while removing the algae and buildup on the roof. The innovative process of roof cleaning developed by Guaranteed Roof involves using a specialized sprinkler-disc to deliver a soft water rinse on the roof to clean it without the risk of damage to asphalt composite shingles.

In the past, the industry standard for treating algae growth on roofs was to use a chlorine-bleach solution. However, this method has its drawbacks, with the potential to cause damage to the surrounding landscaping and impact water runoff. Guaranteed Roof cited these issues as the catalyst for their roof cleaning process and has developed a new, eco-friendly cleaning solution that is safe for both the environment and surrounding vegetation.

The larger Atlanta real estate industry is likely to be impacted by the ways this new service can impact curb appeal without the high costs homeowners incur during a full roof replacement when preparing their homes for sale. According to local real estate brokerages, curb appeal is a crucial factor for potential buyers. Agents cite that a well-maintained and visually appealing exterior can significantly increase the value of a property and attract potential buyers.

"With our new method of roof cleaning, we are able to provide homeowners in Atlanta with an efficient and cost-effective solution to maintain the integrity and appearance of their roofs," says Matt Weeks, the CEO of Guaranteed Roof. "We understand the importance of curb appeal, and our goal is to help homeowners achieve a beautiful and well-maintained roof without the need for expensive replacements."

The company has already received positive feedback from homeowners who have availed of their new cleaning service. Customers have reported a significant improvement in the appearance and overall condition of their roofs, with no damage to the shingle material.

Guaranteed Roof's commitment to innovation and sustainability has earned them a reputation as a leader in the roofing industry. The company continues to invest in research and development to provide cutting-edge solutions that benefit both homeowners and the environment.

