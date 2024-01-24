Revolutionizing SAP Services: Mygo Secures SAP Partner Edge Sell Status for Enhanced Client Solutions

News provided by

Mygo Consulting Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 07:57 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mygo, a leading provider in SAP implementation, consulting, and support services, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking advancement in its service offerings: the achievement of SAP Partner Edge Sell Partnership. This significant milestone marks Mygo's expansion into a one-stop shop for comprehensive SAP services and support, offering unprecedented solution and price flexibility to its clients.

The SAP Partner Edge Sell Partnership is not just a title; it represents a pivotal transformation in how Mygo will deliver SAP services. With the ability to sell SAP licenses directly, Mygo can now offer end-to-end solutions that encompass every aspect of the SAP service spectrum – from initial consultation and implementation to ongoing support and now, license procurement. This enhances the overall client experience by providing streamlined, integrated services under one roof.

"Our journey towards becoming an SAP Partner Edge Sell Partner was driven by our commitment to delivering exceptional value and comprehensive solutions to our clients," said Seshu Maramreddy, CEO of Mygo. "This partnership enables us to offer even more in terms of solution and price flexibility, further cementing our position as a leader in SAP services."

For years, Mygo has been synonymous with top-tier SAP implementation and support. The addition of SAP license selling capabilities empowers Mygo to tailor solutions more precisely to client needs, ensuring not only the best fit in terms of technology but also in terms of investment and long-term value.

"With PE Sell, we look forward to being a force multiplier to SAP Sales Team and making an impact in Large Enterprises and Mid-market," said Naveen Rokkam, VP Global Strategy & Transformation. 

This new partnership is expected to have a significant impact on how businesses engage with SAP services. Clients can now enjoy the convenience and confidence of having all their SAP needs addressed by a single, trusted partner – from the first step of their SAP journey to the ongoing evolution of their systems.

Mygo invites current and prospective clients to explore the expanded range of services and to discuss how this new partnership can enhance their SAP experience.

For more information, please contact:

Yuliia Havryliuk
Marketing Coordinator
Email: [email protected]

About Mygo:

Mygo is a premier provider of SAP services, known for its deep expertise and commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Mygo has established itself as a trusted partner in the SAP ecosystem.

SOURCE Mygo Consulting Inc.

Also from this source

Mygo Consulting Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence as an SAP Gold Partner

Mygo Consulting, a leading provider of SAP solutions and services, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary as a distinguished SAP Gold partner....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.