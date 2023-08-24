Revolutionizing Spirits Manufacturing: Quantzig's Cutting-Edge AI solution in Supply Chain Visibility Solution Delivers Unprecedented Success

News provided by

Quantzig

24 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, leading data analytics, and AI solutions provider, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with a European spirits manufacturer with revenue of around $1Bn, transforming their logistics landscape with improving supply chain visibility.

The Spirit manufacturer faced numerous challenges in their supply chain operations, such as the absence of a holistic cost analysis, cost leakages at multiple levels, and a lack of effective distribution strategies. Leveraging AI for supply chain, Quantzig implemented a state-of-the-art supply chain visibility solution, addressing the challenges. Our team developed a framework for accurate total cost calculations pertaining to self-deliveries, enhancing the client's shipment process. Analyzing various factors like delivery timelines, cost structures, and service levels, our comprehensive comparative platform facilitated efficient decision-making, optimizing the overall delivery process. Besides, our advanced order dicing algorithms efficiently dissected and evaluated order combinations to determine the most cost-effective and streamlined delivery routes.

 The initiative helped the client with

  • 29% reduction in total delivery costs.
  • 24% reduction in cost from 3PL deliveries
  • Near real-time visibility of their complex supply chain.

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:    

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.    

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.   

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Quantzig Helped Manufacturer Realize 60% Improvement in Workforce Productivity

Quantzig's Data Governance Expertise Drives Client's Success: A Remarkable Case Study

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.