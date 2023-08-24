Revolutionizing Spirits Manufacturing: Quantzig's Cutting-Edge AI solution in Supply Chain Visibility Solution Delivers Unprecedented Success

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, leading data analytics, and AI solutions provider, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with a European spirits manufacturer with revenue of around $1Bn, transforming their logistics landscape with improving supply chain visibility.

The Spirit manufacturer faced numerous challenges in their supply chain operations, such as the absence of a holistic cost analysis, cost leakages at multiple levels, and a lack of effective distribution strategies. Leveraging AI for supply chain, Quantzig implemented a state-of-the-art supply chain visibility solution, addressing the challenges. Our team developed a framework for accurate total cost calculations pertaining to self-deliveries, enhancing the client's shipment process. Analyzing various factors like delivery timelines, cost structures, and service levels, our comprehensive comparative platform facilitated efficient decision-making, optimizing the overall delivery process. Besides, our advanced order dicing algorithms efficiently dissected and evaluated order combinations to determine the most cost-effective and streamlined delivery routes.

The initiative helped the client with

29% reduction in total delivery costs.

24% reduction in cost from 3PL deliveries

Near real-time visibility of their complex supply chain.

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig