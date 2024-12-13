Revolutionizing Student Success: AI Solutions to Transform the Higher Education Experience

ALTA LOMA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a college admissions team instantly reviewing thousands of transcripts, a chatbot answering student inquiries 24/7, or a faculty member locating key documents with a single click. This isn't just the future—it's happening now, thanks to cutting-edge AI solutions from Global Technology Solutions, Inc. (GTS)!

Colleges and universities face unique challenges in supporting students throughout their academic journeys, from application to graduation and beyond. The large size and departmentalized structure of most institutions—while efficient—can make the student experience cumbersome, requiring students to navigate multiple departments (e.g., Financial Aid, Housing, Registration) for various needs.

Fortunately, GTS has developed innovative, customizable contact center solutions that assist higher education organizations with information collection, data analysis, and omnichannel services. These tools consolidate student information, such as finances and housing, into a cohesive support system, enabling faster and more convenient resolution of student needs. Implementing these solutions has been shown to improve retention rates and drive student success!

GTS's mission is to revolutionize customer experience (CX) and contact centers by deploying state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across several industry verticals, including higher education. GTS collaborates with institutions to assess their unique challenges and matches them with tools designed to elevate their contact center capabilities.

AI-Based Tools to Enhance the Student Experience:

Transcript Review & Analysis: Using GTS's proprietary transcript review and analysis tool, higher education institutions can process and analyze up to 250,000 transcripts annually. The tool calculates key metrics such as GPA, total credit hours, and substitute classes.

Chatbots: Trained on organization-specific information, chatbots provide 24/7 support for frequently asked questions, simple inquiries, and student data. They handle questions about the application process, school information, and other basic requests.

Virtual Agents: While human agents remain vital, virtual agents handle routine inquiries—such as textbook requirements and course enrollment—reducing administrative workload and expediting tasks for students and staff.

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP): IDP technology creates a searchable database of an institution's documentation, allowing administrators, students, and faculty to quickly locate important documents, saving time and resources.

Transform Contact Center Solutions for Higher Ed

GTS takes a consultative approach by assessing an institution's specific strengths and challenges before equipping them with tailored AI-based solutions. Applying these advanced contact center tools has never been easier, thanks to GTS's strategic and customized methodology.

As CX experts, GTS can redesign and elevate the student experience in a matter of days. For example, Genesys's platform consolidates all student-facing interactions into a single portal, leveraging omnichannel capabilities. This unified solution simplifies communication, centralizes student data, and speeds up issue resolution.

Level Up the Student Experience Today!

The modern contact center offers better service to those interacting with institutions, including colleges and universities. Institutions that fail to provide a seamless student experience aligned with the expectations of today's scholars risk damaging their retention and reputation.

Don't wait—elevate the student journey at your college or university!

To learn more about the technologies available to improve the student experience, contact GTS at [email protected] or visit us here today.

